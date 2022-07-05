Hispanic Forum to gift special scholarship in honor of Uvalde victim

Included among the 50 scholarships worth at least $130,000 to be doled out to high school seniors Saturday at the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station's annual Scholarship Gala, is a very special one.

The scholarship was established in honor of Annabell Rodriguez, one of 19 students killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May. Longtime Hispanic Forum member Marci Ramirez, who grew up in Uvalde, said she asked about establishing the special scholarship a couple weeks after the tragedy.

Ramirez, who lives in Bryan and works in Caldwell as director at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home, said she was “flabbergasted” at the support from people in the Caldwell community and some friends in Bryan who helped raise $6,000 in less than three weeks.

“It was surprising, especially here in Caldwell, because, you know, the student is not from Caldwell; the event is not going to be in Caldwell,” she said. “Everybody’s hearts are broken, and everybody wants to help.”

Ramirez’s grandchildren live in Uvalde and were not harmed in the shooting, but she said Annabell was one of her granddaughter’s friends.

“These are my people. These are the grandkids of the kids I went to school with,” she said. “I visited with them, and I just saw how heartbroken they were and how all their dreams and their hopes had just vanished. I visited with my granddaughter and asked her about Annabell, you know, to tell me about her.”

Ramirez said her granddaughter told her about Annabell’s dreams of becoming a veterinarian and studying at Texas A&M University.

Annabell’s twin sister, Angeli, and their mother, Monica Gallegos, are expected to attend the gala and help present the scholarship.

“I'd like to do something for everyone, but I just can’t. This little gesture, maybe, would help her,” Ramirez said. “Maybe this student will keep a connection with mom and help live her daughter’s dream through her.”

The sold-out event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

“It will be a nice, fun night, but at the end of the night, everything we do is for these local students and their dreams of higher education,” said Jaime C. Cavazos, public relationship officer and past president for the nonprofit organization.

A first-generation student, Cavazos said it means a lot to him to help other first-generation students and honor his own teachers.

“It’s a way for me to pay it back to all the people that came before me and that pushed me to be where I am today,” he said. “I can at least pass it down and help the next future generations by doing what my ex-teachers did for me. It’s just a really nice way for me to help others.”

The organization’s leadership team hopes the scholarship recipients continue to pay it forward and support other first-generation college students and become great community members wherever they live.

“I think it’s important to be educated and to keep growing as an individual,” Cavazos said.

Founded in the 1990s by eight people who wanted the B-CS Hispanic community to be heard, Cavazos said the organization has grown to more than 50 members with a focus on education providing scholarships. He said this year’s event has more than 60 table sponsors and 100-plus sponsors of the night’s silent auction.

Since 1998, the Hispanic Forum has awarded 690 scholarships, totaling $1.23 million, according to the organization’s website. Cavazos said their goal is to add another $20,000 to this year’s awards and match — or beat — last year’s total of $151,000 in scholarships.

The scholarships are open to any senior graduating from a Bryan or College Station high school. Cavazos said students are invited to complete an online application, and the applicants are then reviewed holistically with the opportunity to tell their story through a personal essay.

In addition to the scholarships, the nonprofit will honor its educator, person and business of the year award winners and recognize a community member with a lifetime achievement award.

“It's a great event for the entire community to come together and support education of our local students,” Cavazos said.

