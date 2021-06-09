 Skip to main content
Hispanic Forum sets scholarship gala
Hispanic Forum sets scholarship gala

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station will have its 23rd annual scholarship gala on July 10 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

More than $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded to local high school seniors at the event.

The event will include a formal dinner, a program announcing and honoring this year’s scholarship recipients, and a dance featuring musical performances from Grammy award-winner Ruben Ramos and J.R. Gomez.

Reserved tables for eight people at the gala start at $1,250 and includes food, a silent auction, live entertainment, cash bar, and advertising for a business.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the gala for $10 for a Roberto coin bracelet donated by Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry with a value of $7,800. Silent auction donations will also be accepted with a minimum value of $50.

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

Longtime county employee Gallego retires
Local News

Longtime county employee Gallego retires

In 1985, the summer before Candy Cochran Gallego’s senior year of high school, she got a job in the Brazos County clerk’s office doing microfilm work. Thirty-six years later, Gallego has made the decision to retire and assist with taking care of her first grandchild after 20 years as the county commissioners court’s executive assistant.

