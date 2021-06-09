Hispanic Forum sets scholarship gala

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station will have its 23rd annual scholarship gala on July 10 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
More than $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded to local high school seniors at the event.
The event will include a formal dinner, a program announcing and honoring this year’s scholarship recipients, and a dance featuring musical performances from Grammy award-winner Ruben Ramos and J.R. Gomez.
Reserved tables for eight people at the gala start at $1,250 and includes food, a silent auction, live entertainment, cash bar, and advertising for a business.
Raffle tickets will be sold at the gala for $10 for a Roberto coin bracelet donated by Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry with a value of $7,800. Silent auction donations will also be accepted with a minimum value of $50.