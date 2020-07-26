The 22nd Annual ’s Scholarship Dinner looked a little different this year.
While the event’s hosts were socially distanced at The Reserve — Cottonwood Creek venue in Downtown Bryan, the forum’s supporters enjoyed a catered meal from home and watched the program via Facebook Live.
The Reserve — Cottonwood Creek, set to open to the public this fall, donated the space to the Hispanic Forum’s staff to conduct their program. Hispanic Forum president Jaime C. Cavasos and KBTX-TV anchor Karla Castillo co-hosted the live stream of the scholarship and award announcements.
Viewers who gave a sponsorship commitment were provided meals catered by Casa Rodriguez and the Taco Bar. Money collected from these sponsorships, as well as money earned through a live raffle drawing and GoFundMe social media campaign, would be distributed to 56 high school graduates in the form of college scholarships. Additionally, Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State University pledged $10,000 each to be distributed amongst students through the Hispanic Forum. Ultimately, $65,000 and counting has been raised, with the GoFundMe campaign open through the end of the month.
“We canceled the gala a little under 10 weeks ago,” Cavasos said. “However, six weeks ago was when we decided as an organization that we didn’t want to give up on this year’s students. Even though COVID-19 changed our lives, it didn’t change [the Hispanic Forum’s] mission, and we started brainstorming how we could innovate to support these students.”
When the Hispanic Forum originally canceled the in-person gala, it already had received some pre-confirmations from sponsors, Cavasos said. All of those sponsors decided to continue their support and maintained their donation. Cavasos explained that COVID-19 and the economic impact of the pandemic lessened many sponsors’ capability to make charitable donations. However, the community response to the virtual gala, titled “Virtual Celebration for Education,” was positive, he said.
“Over the past few weeks I’ve heard people say they miss the gala and wanted to attend, but they were proud that we are continuing our mission and doing this year,” Cavasos said.
While the gala event typically features a variety of awards given to community members and businesses, this year the Hispanic Forum didn’t have enough time to arrange nominations. Cavasos said it was important, however, to select a Teacher of the Year, as Forum members felt teachers had been crucially strong and impactful during the pandemic.
Yvette Barrera was honored as Educator of the Year. Barrera teaches at Anson Jones Elementary School with Bryan ISD, instructing second to fourth graders in English and Spanish language arts. She has taught for Bryan ISD for 13 years, according to her bio, and is a cum laude alumna of Texas A&M, class of 2008. She was selected as Bryan ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and is active with Daniel R. Hernandez’s Read by Third literacy program.
Fifty-six students from local high schools received a cut of the $65,000 in scholarships. Jesus Vega-Tirado of Bryan Collegiate High School was selected as the Forum’s student of the year and received $5,000 in scholarship funding. Vega-Tirado graduated with a 4.96 GPA, according to the gala program, and plans to earn both a bachelor’s and masters degree in business. He was senior class president, volunteered nearly 400 hours and held leadership positions with various organizations.
Second place co-winners were selected as well, each receiving $2,500 in scholarships. Irma Castro of College View High School and Rosalinda Medrano-Carillo of Bryan High School were honored.
The Hispanic Forum also honored one of their own, organization secretary Rebecca Barrera. Though Barerra has only worked for the group for one year, Cavasos said she was instrumental in helping the Forum adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/2020-scholarship-fund-bryancollege-station-covid-19.
