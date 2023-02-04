The Hilton College Station & Conference Center is getting a major makeover.

Work is underway to transform the longtime College Station hotel, which opened in June 1985. Construction of an $18 million-dollar project began in December and is expected to take 18 months with a targeted finish date of May 2024. The renovation comes after the Hilton College Station was purchased in November by the College Station Hospitality Group.

“It certainly has been needed for some time now and it’s good to see a group that not only believes in the hotel, but believes in the community and is not only willing to talk about it but put their money where their mouth is,” said Bobby Dyer, general manager of the Hilton College Station.

Construction began Dec. 15 with the hotel pool being demolished and rebuilt. The new outdoor pool will have a bar. Right now, Dyer said construction is focused on exterior work with paint and building a steel structure to add depth.

Lobby renovations are expected to begin at the end of February, and Dyer said he hopes rooms will begin being renovated by April. All 303 rooms in the hotel will be modernized with new bathrooms featuring walk-in showers. The hotel will close one floor at a time while rooms are redone.

“It allows us to be strategic and still operate and still welcome guests, but still get a project that needs to get done and we need to revisit this hotel being a premier location where our guests can gather for things in the Brazos Valley,” Dyer said.

The Hilton’s meeting spaces will be renovated and have 28,000 square feet of meeting room when construction is completed, Dyer said. The hotel still has its original elevators. The three elevators will be modernized and take six to eight weeks each to finish.

One addition Dyer said he’s excited about is the addition of a rooftop bar on the hotel’s 11th floor that will overlook the city and have a bird’s-eye view of Kyle Field.

“The views up there are spectacular,” Dyer said. “I’ve gone up there with my wife and we’ve watched fourth of July from up there. It’s quite a scene.”

Much of College Station’s economy is built around tourism, noted Jeremiah Cook who serves as the city of College Station’s tourism manager. He said not only will the Hilton benefit from the overhaul, but so will the University Drive corridor.

“So much of those restaurants and those shops that are in that area, even those hotels sometimes used as overflow for the Hilton, all get to benefit from the funding that’s being put into the Hilton,” Cook said.

Renovating the Hilton College Station will be a game-changer to the city’s hospitality scene and make it comparable to the large metro areas in Texas, Dyer said.

“Now I think we’re going to be able to compete with Houston, Dallas and Austin because we’re going to have that location between us, the A&M hotel, The Stella, The George,” Dyer said. “We’re going to be able to conquer that as a lodging community.”

The Hilton College Station has served as a cornerstone location in town for almost 40 years, Cook said. He noted that the city’s hospitality scene has seen much change in recent years with additional meeting spaces built at other hotels and the reinvestment to the Hilton indicates outsiders see value in the longstanding hotel.

“When you think about the memories our community has, the Hilton is part of that fabric,” Cook said. “Whether it be a wedding or a conference or a meeting that you went to, the Hilton is so embedded into that and we are so excited to see an investment that’s going to allow the Hilton to be a part of that fabric into the future.”