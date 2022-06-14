High temperatures may lead to higher bills in A/C repair

Last weekend marked the hottest days of the year so far in Bryan-College Station, and with temperatures forecasted to be close to 100 the rest of the week there could be more stress for old or undermaintained air conditioners.

Air conditioners can fail for many reasons and these failures are often related to the age of the unit and the increased strain caused by running it for long periods of time during the hottest months of the year. Older, less-efficient models put a heavier burden on the power grid while also costing residences more in electricity.

Richard Benavides, a service manager at Barker’s Heating & Cooling in Bryan-College Station, said there are three main causes for air conditioning failure.

“It would be a lack of refrigerant, capacitors blowing or failing and then the last one would be systems not being cleaned,” Benavides said. “When a unit is not cleaned properly it can overheat and it can cause capacitors to blow based on extended runtime.”

Owners can periodically clean their own units but a deep clean is usually done by a professional, Benavides said.

“We’ll advise homeowners sometimes to rinse it off after they mow or anything like that, because they get grass clippings in there,” Benavides said. “But to have a thorough cleaning, it needs to be addressed by a certified technician and so having your system checked is the best thing to do yearly.”

Benavides said summer repair demands and recent supply chain issues have affected the industry.

“Getting equipment is a problem,” he said. “There are many sizes when it comes to air conditioning units so different sizes are more difficult to get than others.”

The availability of repair parts also has been an issue, Benavides said.

“Some parts we’ll see in a week, some we’ll see in a day,” he said. “Others tell us it’s 52 weeks before we can see it. That’s industry wide and it’s a big, big problem.”

Benavides said they try to limit the impact on consumers as much as possible.

“We do offer a portable AC unit that we’ll put a couple in their home usually to allow them to sleep well,” Benavides said. “We do keep those in stock and we move on from home to home as needed to try to accommodate homeowners at no charge.”

Pat McIntyre, the energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said a new unit could cost residents upwards of $11,000, but the city does offer a rebate for locals whose new model meets efficiency requirements.

“It’s a seasonal energy efficiency rating, [or SEER]” McIntyre said. “So a 16 SEER is going to use less electricity to do the same job as a 14.”

McIntyre said the city offers three different levels of residential rebates depending on the new unit’s SEER efficiency level.

“SEER values go all the way up for central split systems up into the low 20s,” McIntyre said. “We have $600 [rebate] for 16, $700 for 17 and $800 for 18 and above.”

McIntyre said there are steps residents can take to keep their current unit running longer and more efficiently to prevent unexpected failures.

“We recommend that you get somebody to take a look at it once a year,” McIntyre said. “Of course you want to change your [return air] filter periodically, we recommend every one to three months.”

It’s best to check on your unit and perform maintenance during the less demanding months, McIntyre said.

“Summer is definitely the peak season because a lot of times they don’t know something is wrong with their system until they really get to use it a lot,” he said. “Then the problem reveals itself and it ends up being a new air conditioner for them.”

Brian Binford, the building official for the City of College Station, said part of his department’s duty is to inspect new units to make sure they are installed correctly so that residents can receive their rebate.

“You’re required to have a programmable thermostat when you replace the system,” Binford said. “Then we’re looking for HVAC condensate drains and making sure that they’re run and terminated properly and [that] you’re not just running your HVAC condensate out on the ground.”

Binford also said that seasonal transitions often lead to a higher number of change out inspection numbers.

“When you really ramp up and start running your air conditioner a lot in longer hours throughout the day," Binford said, "and when you're switching over to your heating systems, it seems like those two points are where we see the higher number of system replacements and permitting inspections associated with those.”

