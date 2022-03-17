High gas prices squeeze small businesses

As is the case nationally, rising gas prices are affecting local business owners.

Celo Garcia, owner of Aggieland Trucking LLC, said gas prices are costing his business $200 a day just to refuel one of his five vehicles. Garcia estimates his monthly losses at $5,000 and said a 20% price increase for his services is likely.

“We had problems getting parts when COVID started, so we already had issue with that,” Garcia said. “Now with fuel going up, that’s an extra 20%. I don’t know if we’re going to be in business for long.”

Anthony Cyrus, owner of Cyrus Trucking in Bryan, said more than half his payment on a $750 haul goes toward the cost of fuel. Cyrus estimated he’ll lose around $2,000 this month and if gas prices continue to increase, he says he’ll have to increase the prices he charges customers.

“I worked on my own trucks a lot when I started out, then I started taking them to a mechanic shop, but now I’ve dropped back down and I’m working on my own trucks to try to cut that cost out of the way,” Cyrus said.

Gas prices across the nation are at a 10-year high, according to Gas Buddy.

Last week’s national average for regular unleaded was $4.331 per gallon and diesel was $5.135 per gallon, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Bryan-College Station was $4.009 on Monday, just shy of the record of $4.017 set in 2008. The local average price for diesel broke a record last week at $5.045, according to AAA.

Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas locally was $3.768, and last month’s average price was $3.183, according to AAA.

Eric Lewis, a Texas A&M assistant professor and economist, said the rise in gasoline prices started last year with an increased demand for travel as restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic loosened. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, the price increase became “steeper” for both gasoline and the crude oil used in its production, Lewis said.

“Because of the recovery from the pandemic, and because of the uncertainty of what’s happening in Ukraine and Russia, for both of those reasons we’re seeing gas prices increase quite quickly, especially over this last week it’s been a very, very big increase,” he said.

Lewis said while he’s uncertain how high gas prices may reach, crude oil prices are in the range for many firms sitting on oil leases to begin drilling. Drilling would increase the market’s supply and possibly decrease prices or “substantially” slow the price increase, Lewis said. Uncertainty in investments and the economic future could deter firms from getting gasoline supplies back on the market, however.

“Firms are just not sure what’s going to happen, they don’t know. It might be that crude oil prices keep going up even higher, but they’re also wondering if crude oil prices could go down dramatically in which case it might not be worth it for them to drill,” Lewis said.

To compensate for the rise in gas prices, AggieExpress Cab had to pause discounts offered to Texas A&M students and faculty, owner Mohammad Adil said. While AggieExpress Cab hasn’t raised prices, Adil said students are looking for the best deal, so not offering the discounts has cut down on business. Adil said making ends meet is getting harder every day, but he’s trying to avoid increasing rates.

“We’re already in a business which has ride-sharing app competitors, so we’re already trying to survive,” he said. “Then there was the pandemic ... but we managed to survive. Now, there are these gas prices, so this is really affecting our business.”

Jaelynn Solomon, owner and creative director at College Station florist Urban Rubbish, said high gas prices are reflected in wholesale prices. What used to be a $1.25 rose has now been marked up to $3, while a $20 bunch of lisianthus now cost $40, she said. Over the past couple of months, Solomon said, Urban Rubbish has gradually increased prices for flowers and delivery to keep up with the rising costs.

“Some of the roses these girls want, they’re like $8 a stem. I think it stems not so much from the gas prices, but it comes from the COVID shutdown and all that stuff, and now it’s just rolled into gas prices,” Solomon said.

United Way of the Brazos Valley has seen an increase in calls to the 211 call center from people seeking financial assistance, said Peggi Goss, the organization’s vice president of community impact.

“We’ll troubleshoot with callers and try to think about where else could they maybe get support paying their utilities or maybe by going to the food pantry, or maybe both, and use kind of the saving from that side to pay for their gas,” Goss said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.