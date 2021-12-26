High demand, growth mark turbulent year in Bryan-College Station economy

The Bryan-College Station economy has continued to recover in 2021 from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but challenges remain, including rising costs for businesses, labor shortages and supply chain issues.
Kristy Petty, owner of The Village and Art979 Gallery in Downtown Bryan, said business has started to return to pre-pandemic levels, but supply shortages have slowed her ability to expand a wine bar in the neighboring building that used to house Downtown Uncorked.
Petty said inflation has forced her and other restaurant owners to increase prices.
“From my perspective, two people are spending $40 to $50 at a corporate restaurant in this town, and those prices are reflecting the reality of what food has to cost if we continue at this rate,” Petty said.
Petty said many people are deciding to leave the restaurant industry, making it harder to find experienced employees. While The Village has been able to retain strong managers and long-term employees, Petty said she senses fatigue among her staff from working through the pandemic.
“I don’t know a business owner, restaurateur especially, that’s not looking at their restaurant from 18 different angles trying to figure out what’s the best five-year plan for maintaining growth and hoping there’s not some new drastic regulation that comes through that makes it where we can’t really anticipate what’s next,” she said.
The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center had its best year in 2021, said general manager Greg Stafford, after the lack of travelers in 2020 forced staff layoffs. Hiring staff after business returned became difficult, as did finding adequate supplies for the facility, Stafford said.
“What will often happen is a truck will show up … and 20% of the things you ordered are not on it,” he said.
Jim Gaines, the chief economist at Texas A&M’s Real Estate Research Center, said growth and development have been steady over the past two years in Bryan-College Station. One of the biggest changes has been the lack of homes for sale, with sales up 17% and buyers making offers in excess of the asking price, driving up home prices nearly 14%.
“The active listings count is down, and down considerably, almost half of what it was a year ago, and the sales are still picking up,” he said. “You’ve got this tight seller’s market, if you are selling your house you’re probably going to get a very good price for it.”
Apartment complexes have raised rents from 15% to 20%, said Gaines, who expects the trend to continue into 2022.
“There’s probably been a little bit of a slowdown on the construction of apartments. Some of the supply chain is stretching out the time it takes, and also the labor problem,” he said. “They can’t get enough skilled labor to put them up nearly as fast as they were two or three years ago.”
Gaines said Bryan-College Station appears to be getting back on track after the economic disruptions of the pandemic.
“I look around the Tower Point area, because I happen to live down there, and I see new businesses coming in with some of them replacing the old, which means the jobs come back and people are getting employed,” Gaines said.
Bryan-College Station’s unemployment rate is among the lowest in the state, according to figures compiled by Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center.
Taxable sales for October were 4.6% higher than in February 2020, and the second quarter’s real quarterly wages increased by 5.2% over the first quarter, according to Private Enterprise Research Center data for Bryan-College Station.
Area gas prices, now around $3 a gallon, are among the highest in the state, according to AAA. Gas prices averaged $1.95 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA figures.
“Gasoline prices are up even more than overall energy prices,” said Dennis Jansen, executive director for the Private Enterprise Research Center. “Natural gas prices are up, but not quite as much. Energy prices are a big component and one of the bigger increases that has led to the increase in inflation as measured by the consumer price index.”
Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said consumer demand remains a positive sign for the local economy, despite labor and supply shortages.
“We’re really looking forward to 2022 and what is probably going to be a long steady upward trend, barring any unforeseen occurrences like we have seen in the past 18 months,” Brewer said.