High demand, growth mark turbulent year in Bryan-College Station economy

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center had its best year in 2021, said general manager Greg Stafford, after the lack of travelers in 2020 forced staff layoffs. Hiring staff after business returned became difficult, as did finding adequate supplies for the facility, Stafford said.

“What will often happen is a truck will show up … and 20% of the things you ordered are not on it,” he said.

Jim Gaines, the chief economist at Texas A&M’s Real Estate Research Center, said growth and development have been steady over the past two years in Bryan-College Station. One of the biggest changes has been the lack of homes for sale, with sales up 17% and buyers making offers in excess of the asking price, driving up home prices nearly 14%.

“The active listings count is down, and down considerably, almost half of what it was a year ago, and the sales are still picking up,” he said. “You’ve got this tight seller’s market, if you are selling your house you’re probably going to get a very good price for it.”

Apartment complexes have raised rents from 15% to 20%, said Gaines, who expects the trend to continue into 2022.