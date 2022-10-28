Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

For the first time in six weeks, the Texas A&M football team will play at Kyle Field. The Aggies host the 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Here’s a guide to the Aggie game day:

Pregame festivities

The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 3 p.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff.

Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at 3:55 p.m. at the War Hymn statue on the east side of Kyle Field.

The A&M football team holds its Spirit Walk along the east side of Kyle Field at 4:20 p.m. Team buses drop off players at the north end of Houston Street near the Koldus parking garage and players walk down Houston Street to the locker room in the Bright Football Complex.

The Corps of Cadets assembles at the Quad and then steps off for march-in to Kyle Field at 4:30 p.m.

An MC-12 Liberty plane will fly over Kyle Field 20 minutes before kickoff. The plane will be piloted by Maj. Donald MacWillie, A&M Class of 2010.

Parking

Most campus parking for football game days is reserved and requires permits, but there are some prepaid and cash options.

Home football parking restrictions for those with A&M parking permits go into effect at 5:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday on game weekends. On game day, motorcycles can be parked for free in on-campus motorcycle spots, except in Lot 48.

Cash parking is available for $20 in lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, Research Park, Fan Field and on Agronomy Road. Cash parking for $25 is available in Central Campus and Northside garages.

Prepaid parking can be purchased in certain garages and lots at tamu.pmreserve.com. Prepaid parking starts at $23 and goes up to $56.

A full game day parking map for reserved and free lots can be viewed at transport.tamu.edu/parkingmap/tsmap.htm?map=ft.

Shuttles and rideshares

There are free shuttles and designated ridesharing drop-off zones for game days.

Fans can park for free in select parking spaces around Downtown Bryan and ride a free shuttle from Clara B. Mounce Public Library to the Memorial Student Center on A&M’s campus. The shuttle runs three hours before kickoff and one hour after the game. Service is provided throughout the game.

A&M buses will provide free shuttle service on and off campus. A&M bus routes make rounds three hours before kickoff until one hour after the game. Paratransit service is available from Lot 88. For route maps, visit transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/football.

A free shuttle service to Kyle Field will be available for those who park at Century Square in College Station. The shuttles will run three hours before kickoff and until an hour and a half to two hours after the game ends.

Rideshares and taxis will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e near Albritton Tower, Bizzell Street at George Bush Drive, Lewis Street and Boyett Street at Northgate.

For more parking and transportation information, visit Destination Aggieland in the Texas A&M mobile app.

For more information on game day road closures and traffic routes, visit m.tamu.edu/current/destination_aggieland/_/football_routes.

What you can bring into Kyle Field

Fans are allowed to bring one clear bag no larger than 12 inches (12x6x12) or a clear 1-gallon resealable plastic storage bag into Kyle Field. The only nonclear bags allowed are small clutch bags the size of a hand.

Fans are also allowed to bring one clear, unopened plastic water bottle up to 1 gallon into Kyle Field.

For more A&M football game information, visit 12thman.com/sports/2020/9/9/kyle-field-gameday.aspx or download the 12th Man Mobile app.