Here’s what you need to know about voting in Brazos County

Election Day for the 2022 midterms has arrived and 25 voting sites will be open in Brazos County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be asked for identification at the polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport.

For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org.

There were 33,942 votes cast in Brazos County during early voting, according to a Brazos County elections official. By comparison, 40,104 early votes were casted in Brazos County for November 2018’s midterm elections.

Here is a list of the voting sites in Brazos County:

Millican Community Center: 22284 Pierce Street in Millican

College Station Meeting and Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

Zion Church of Kurten: 977 N. FM 2038 in Kurten

Parkway Baptist Church: 1501 Southwest Parkway in College Station

College Heights Assembly of God: 4100 Old College Road in Bryan

First Baptist Church: 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan

Beacon Baptist Church: 2001 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Bryan Ballroom: 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan

Brazos County Election Admin Office in the Ruth McLeod Training Room: 300 E WJB Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus Room 2406 (2nd floor): 275 Joe Routt Blvd, in College Station

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church: 1505 Dansby Street in Bryan

Texas A&M College of Medicine: 8447 Riverside Parkway in Bryan

Lincoln Center: 1000 Eleanor in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Avenue in College Station

College Station ISD Admin. Building: 1812 Welsh in College Station

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church: 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Castle Heights Baptist Church: 4504 E. Hwy 21 in Bryan

St. Francis Episcopal Church: 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station

A&M Church of Christ: 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Brazos Center: 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan

Wellborn Baptist Church: 14575 FM 2154 Road in College Station

Living Hope Baptist Church: 4170 State Highway 6 South in College Station

Church Of The Nazarene: 2122 E. William J Bryan Parkway in Bryan