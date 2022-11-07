 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here’s what you need to know about voting in Brazos County

While most voting should run smoothly, voters should prepare for short staffing, potentially aggressive poll watchers, and more.

Election Day for the 2022 midterms has arrived and 25 voting sites will be open in Brazos County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will be asked for identification at the polling center. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas driver’s license and a passport.

For more information about Brazos County elections, visit brazosvotes.org.

There were 33,942 votes cast in Brazos County during early voting, according to a Brazos County elections official. By comparison, 40,104 early votes were casted in Brazos County for November 2018’s midterm elections.

Here is a list of the voting sites in Brazos County:

Millican Community Center: 22284 Pierce Street in Millican

College Station Meeting and Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

Zion Church of Kurten: 977 N. FM 2038 in Kurten

Parkway Baptist Church: 1501 Southwest Parkway in College Station

College Heights Assembly of God: 4100 Old College Road in Bryan

First Baptist Church: 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan

Beacon Baptist Church: 2001 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Bryan Ballroom: 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan

Brazos County Election Admin Office in the Ruth McLeod Training Room: 300 E WJB Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus Room 2406 (2nd floor): 275 Joe Routt Blvd, in College Station

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church: 1505 Dansby Street in Bryan

Texas A&M College of Medicine: 8447 Riverside Parkway in Bryan

Lincoln Center: 1000 Eleanor in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Avenue in College Station

College Station ISD Admin. Building: 1812 Welsh in College Station

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church: 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan

Castle Heights Baptist Church: 4504 E. Hwy 21 in Bryan

St. Francis Episcopal Church: 1101 Rock Prairie Road in College Station

A&M Church of Christ: 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Brazos Center: 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan

Wellborn Baptist Church: 14575 FM 2154 Road in College Station

Living Hope Baptist Church: 4170 State Highway 6 South in College Station

Church Of The Nazarene: 2122 E. William J Bryan Parkway in Bryan

