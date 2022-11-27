Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS

Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December.

The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.

On Friday and Saturday, the city of College Station will host its holiday event weekend at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team, Freudian Slip Improv Comedy Troupe, Texas A&M’s trombone choir and Aggieland Mariachi. Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe, the Maroon Steel Band, the College Station Middle School and Cypress Grove Intermediate choirs, and Reagan Quinn.

Central Church in College Station will hold The Road to Bethlehem on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Groups will leave every 10 minutes and will hear the Christmas story. Grace Bible Church will hold two free Walk to Bethlehem performances on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information and to reserve seats, visit grace-bible.org/events/walk-to-bethlehem.

The annual B-CS Christmas Parade is this Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will start on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which is expecting a crowd of over 30,000.

The Downtown Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade will be held Dec. 8 in Downtown Bryan. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and features floats, vehicles, fire engines and more decorated in lights. Admission is free. The parade starts at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue, heads south before turning onto 28th Street and then heads back north on Main Street.

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 11 at Christ Church in College Station. The concert features the Brazos Valley Symphony Brass and Percussion and Christ Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers. The concert is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children. An extra $5 per ticket is charged if purchased at the door.