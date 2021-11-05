 Skip to main content
'Hell or High Seas' documentary returning to Bryan screens, filmmakers to be recognized at A&M game
'Hell or High Seas' documentary returning to Bryan screens, filmmakers to be recognized at A&M game

“Hell or High Seas,” the documentary created by A&M Consolidated High School graduates Stephen O’Shea and Taylor Grieger to help bring awareness about and prevent veteran suicides, will return to Bryan’s Premiere cinema Friday and will be shown through Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

The documentary, which was screened last month, is also available on demand through services, such as Apple TV, Roku, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, O’Shea said.

In addition, O’Shea said, he and Grieger will be recognized during the Texas A&M football game against Auburn on Saturday and the trailer will be shown at halftime on the Kyle Field videoboard.

The documentary follows Skeleton Crew Sailing – made up of Grieger, O’Shea – and later veteran Navy rescue swimmer John Rose and veteran Navy aviation rescue swimmer Kellen Warner – as they sailed from Pensacola, Florida, around Cape Horn on a mission to raise awareness about veteran suicide rates.

