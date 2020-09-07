Hearne students begin transition to on-campus learning

In Hearne, the 2020-2021 school year began the same way the 2019-2020 school year ended — online.
All students in the district began the school year on Aug. 17 via the Hearne Online virtual learning mode. Over the next month, students will begin transitioning back onto the campuses for in-person learning.
Roberto Gomez, an eighth-grade teacher at Hearne Junior High School, said the virtual start has gone well because, unlike in the spring, teachers had time to prepare lessons and material to suit online learning.
“The students are responding very well to our expectations, and what we are hoping to do is keep these materials so that way they can use it and be able to use those different platforms as they start integrating into classrooms,” he said. As an example, he said, he might allow students to record themselves answering a question instead of typing or writing their response.
The greatest challenge, he said, has been getting students the internet connection necessary for online learning. Students who needed computers were given a Chromebook and wireless hotspots to participate in the online learning model.
Those students who have had connectivity issues will be some of the first to return to campus, Hearne Junior High School Principal Lucinda McDaniel said.
At the junior high campus, she said, some seventh- and eighth-graders with poor internet connection will be on campus the next two weeks in small groups to complete the Texas Education Agency’s interim assessments.
All students will be socially distanced as they transition back onto campuses, McDaniel said.
“Our kids that are at home that have great connectivity will actually take that test at home online virtually,” she said, “and then those students that we know have connectivity issues, we will bring them in, following all of our protocols, to take that test here in person.”
Then, more students will begin returning to in-person learning over the next month.
“It’ll be a combination of synchronous and asynchronous,” McDaniel said of the in-person instruction. “For some classes, they may be on their computer working with someone in there monitoring them. And then in other classes, it’s quite possible that they will be in the class with their teacher, and they’re working synchronous with their teacher while their classmates are on the Zoom with the teacher at the same time.”
She said the lessons in-person students receive will be the same ones the students online see.
Gomez said he plans to use the TV in his room as a monitor for his online students, so they can interact with their in-person classmates on campus.
The online component will become part of the blended learning model the district will implement throughout the year, McDaniel said. The campus was already in the planning stages of moving to a blended model before the spring, and the coronavirus pandemic sped up the process.
In the blended learning model, students may have an online assignment before coming to class with questions and discussion topics about the work, she said.
This model allows for teachers to spend more class time on discussions and explaining concepts the students have a hard time understanding instead of the entire class being lecture-based, Gomez said.
“The classroom is going to be more student-centered in their learning, and we’re just going to be using the time during class to really prepare them, not only for the STAAR exam, but all of their higher-level thinking and critical thinking,” he said
McDaniel said teaching has been moving toward digital and blended platforms, and all of her faculty members have been open to the new methods and resources.
Overall, she said, student engagement has been high during the online instruction.
