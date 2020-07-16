A Hearne man was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on several drug charges.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling Texas 21 near Texas 6 stopped a car around 2:10 p.m. The deputy spoke to the driver, Simplicio Perez Jr., and became suspicious after he said he was coming from a motel known for drug issues, a report notes.
Perez denied consent to search his car but admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the trunk, officials said. The deputy located the paraphernalia and conducted a probable cause search. Officials said a lock box was found that contained methamphetamine, Ecstasy, Adderall, a digital scale, several straws and a spoon.
Perez is charged with manufacture/delivery of 37 grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; manufacture/delivery of two grams of Ecstasy and manufacture/delivery of Adderall, both, second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $32,000 bond.
