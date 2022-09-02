Hearne man arrested for 2021 murders at Bryan park

A Hearne man being held in jail was arrested and charged Thursday in the murder of two men at Bryan’s Henderson Park in August 2021.

Jaime Serna, 20, has been charged with capital murder of multiple people. He is currently being held on a $415,000 bond. Police said the arrest was served at the Brazos County Jail where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.

Bryan Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021 and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds that were later pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victims as Wilbert Cruz, 20, of College Station, and Jace Harris, 18, of Bryan.

On the night of the shooting, police said investigators spoke with Harris’ mother who told them her son was in an argument with a person named “Dracojay,” but no other information about the person was available. Police said they later received a call from Cruz’s mother-in-law who told them of a YouTube video where Serna identified himself as “Dracojay” and described taking part in killing two people. The video was submitted to Bryan Police records as evidence.

In September 2021, police said an officer obtained a number that belonged to “Dracojay” and attemped to speak with the owner of the number, identified as Serna. Police said Serna answered, but disconnected when an officer identified themselves.

This March, police said they received information Serna was associated with a hit-and-run in September 2021. Officers found a pistol and noticed it was similar to a photo posted by “Dracojay” on social media. Police submitted the gun to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to be examined. Last month, police said sheriff’s officials informed them gun shells from the murders in Henderson Park were fired from the same gun used in the hit-and-run. Police reviewed Facebook messages the next day to prove Serna taking ownership of the gun used to kill Cruz and Harris.

On Aug. 18, police said they received a report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirming the findings. Police then obtained a warrant to arrest Serna for the murders of Cruz and Harris.