Hearne apartment fire displaces eight families

Eight families were displaced after a fire at a Hearne apartment complex early Sunday. No major injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, which started around 4:30 a.m. at the Columbus Village Apartments on Riley Street, was under investigation.

Two buildings were destroyed, and the community rallied on Sunday to collect food and supplies for the immediate needs of the 33 people affected.

The American Red Cross Heart of Texas chapter was providing financial assistance and temporary shelter to those in need, said AJ Renold, the chapter's executive director. The Red Cross was assisting three families with replacement of medical equipment and medication, Renold said.

The apartment complex was preparing vacant units for the families to move into in the coming days, Renold said, and the community had stepped up to collect donations for the families that had been displaced.

Renold said Hearne City Council members and local churches helped serve breakfast and lunch to those affected at the Eastside Park Community Center on Norwood Lane, and donations for immediate needs were being collected in a tent that had been set up outside.