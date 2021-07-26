Health threat of extreme heat is serious one

“Behavior changes are another way of adapting to heat stress,” Smith says. “Since midday is typically the hottest part of the day, it makes sense to avoid physical work and exercise then.” Also, taking advantage of shade is another important strategy. “Staying in the shade can significantly reduce the external heat load on people who have to be outdoors during hot spells.”

They both agreed that a person can safely exercise when it is hot but must do so with great care. “That midday sun can add as much as 20 degrees or more to the actual air temperature,” Garber says. “You really have to be careful about that.” They also caution about eating right before. Garber believes an hour between eating and your workout in the heat is needed. “It takes blood and energy to your gut to digest the food and that makes more body heat — not what you want when you’re already hot.” If you had a heavy meal such as a cheeseburger, she suggests waiting two to three hours before outdoor exercise. She also believes you should not eat after a hot run. “Instead, hydrate right away and wait until you’ve cooled off to eat, since digesting food will delay getting your body back to its usual temperature.”