Health officials report 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued a slow decline on Sunday, dropping to 634 cases after reaching a high for the month on Friday at 657.
The Brazos County Health District announced 22 new cases of the virus on Sunday, raising the county’s total number of infections to 6,998. Of those, officials reported 6,301 recoveries.
To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
In the past week, 339 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, compared to 295 cases among county residents in the prior seven-day period.
Health department officials said 59% of Sunday’s new cases were among people 18 to 24 years old.
Texas A&M University officials reported 63 new positive tests among students, faculty and staff members for the past week.
The total number of positive tests on campus since testing began Aug. 2 is 1,676, according to figures posted online Sunday.
The university’s overall positivity rate – the proportion of positive cases to all tests – was 8.6% Sunday. The campus has performed nearly 20,000 tests since the first of August, according to numbers posted weekly on a university website.
Brazos County’s positivity rate on Sunday was 8.86%, according to the health department.
In the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos, Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties, 26 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday. Fourteen of those patients were in Brazos County hospitals, health officials said in Sunday’s report.
Brazos County’s hospitals were 75% full on Sunday, and 58% of the county’s intensive care units were occupied, according to the Health District report. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Statewide on Sunday, 2,262 new cases and 31 new deaths were reported. Overall the state has confirmed 792,478 cases and recorded 16,557 deaths. An estimated 73,913 cases remain active across the state, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services figures.
