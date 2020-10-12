Health officials report 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued a slow decline on Sunday, dropping to 634 cases after reaching a high for the month on Friday at 657.

The Brazos County Health District announced 22 new cases of the virus on Sunday, raising the county’s total number of infections to 6,998. Of those, officials reported 6,301 recoveries.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

In the past week, 339 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, compared to 295 cases among county residents in the prior seven-day period.

Health department officials said 59% of Sunday’s new cases were among people 18 to 24 years old.

Texas A&M University officials reported 63 new positive tests among students, faculty and staff members for the past week.

The total number of positive tests on campus since testing began Aug. 2 is 1,676, according to figures posted online Sunday.