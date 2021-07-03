Health leaders urge caution over holiday weekend as variant looms

Though the contagious Delta COVID-19 variant has not been identified in Brazos County as of Friday, the county’s health district said this week that increased holiday travel and relaxed virus prevention protocols “could present the opportunity” for the variant to be introduced in the region soon. Hospital officials have identified the variant at some children’s hospitals in Houston.

Numerous health experts have said the variant is more contagious than the primary COVID-19 strain. Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said the current vaccines have proven effective against the variant. A scientific consensus has yet to emerge about whether the Delta variant causes more severe symptoms than does the original strain.

“We encourage people, if they haven’t yet done so, to get vaccinated this weekend,” Parrish said. “The Delta variant does spread very easily, and we have seen with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that they are very effective in preventing infection. People should still use caution, especially when gathering in large groups.”