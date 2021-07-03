Health leaders urge caution over holiday weekend as variant looms

Though the contagious Delta COVID-19 variant has not been identified in Brazos County as of Friday, the county’s health district said this week that increased holiday travel and relaxed virus prevention protocols “could present the opportunity” for the variant to be introduced in the region soon. Hospital officials have identified the variant at some children’s hospitals in Houston.
Numerous health experts have said the variant is more contagious than the primary COVID-19 strain. Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said the current vaccines have proven effective against the variant. A scientific consensus has yet to emerge about whether the Delta variant causes more severe symptoms than does the original strain.
“We encourage people, if they haven’t yet done so, to get vaccinated this weekend,” Parrish said. “The Delta variant does spread very easily, and we have seen with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that they are very effective in preventing infection. People should still use caution, especially when gathering in large groups.”
The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that several children in Houston hospitals were recently diagnosed with the Delta variant. Dr. Wesley Long, an infectious disease expert at Houston Methodist Hospital, told the Chronicle that the common theme among hospitalized patients with the Delta strain is that they are unvaccinated. Epidemiologists have said recently that the Delta variant could become the dominant COVID-19 strain by later this year.
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services told the Chronicle that the Delta strain accounted for 25 of the approximately 4,000 variant cases reported to DSHS. The spokesperson also urged vaccinations, saying they help mitigate the spread of variants.
Parrish said increased travel to and from the state’s major cities is a reason to proceed with some caution when gathering over the holiday weekend, especially for those who are unvaccinated.
Regarding vaccinations in the area, Parrish said the county’s mobile vaccination team has administered more than 400 doses of all three of the available vaccines since it began operating a few weeks ago. She said the team has worked with churches, other groups and individual residents who want to get vaccinated.
“We are eagerly looking forward to getting back out in the community after the Fourth of July holiday break,” Parrish said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 50.52% of Brazos County’s 12-and-up population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 43.54% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s 65-and-over population, 89.1% have gotten at least one dose.