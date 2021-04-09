 Skip to main content
Health for All Clinic offering vaccines to residents without insurance
Health for All Clinic offering vaccines to residents without insurance

The Health for All Clinic in Bryan is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Brazos Valley residents who do not have medical insurance.

Friday afternoon appointments at the clinic can be made by calling 774-4176 or emailing info@hlth4all.org. Walk-ups will be accommodated as the schedule allows, clinic officials said.

Appointments will take about 20 minutes, including a 15-minute waiting period to monitor for side effects.

The appointments are open to all community residents without insurance, not just Health for All patients.

The clinic is at 3030 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

