Health District's Sullivan addresses monkeypox questions, explains new public health threat

With the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Brazos County, there is a second public health threat being addressed by the Brazos County Health District; however, there are distinct “encouraging” differences compared to COVID-19, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Thursday.

The primary difference, Sullivan said, is how monkeypox is transmitted. Rather than the airborne COVID-19 virus, the majority of monkeypox cases are being transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, Sullivan said in an informal press conference on Facebook Live.

Sullivan used the 30-minute session to share updates about monkeypox and COVID-19 and answer questions, acknowledging the frustrations people might feel hearing about a new public health threat as the COVID-19 health threat is still ongoing.

Another difference, he noted, is the availability of a vaccine and antiviral — originally created for smallpox — that is effective against monkeypox, describing it as a “cousin” to smallpox.

“There are many public health experts who are optimistic that this can be, if we take it seriously and take charge of this, that we can completely control this. And by control, I mean stop the transmission entirely,” Sullivan said about monkeypox. “Nobody feels we can do that with COVID at all. That ship has sailed a long time ago. COVID continues to be a problem, as we’ve talked about, but there’s optimism that with monkeypox that if we are able to stop this transmission early, if we’re able to deploy these vaccines and ensure that individuals know how this is transmitted, that we can make much more rapid progress with this particular virus.”

The Brazos County Health District confirmed one local monkeypox case Wednesday. The individual was not identified, nor were any descriptors given about the patient; however, Sullivan confirmed the person was a close contact of a positive case in the Dallas area. He said the person knew of the risk and was tested for the virus and the result was positive.

Sullivan said there are more than 19,000 cases of monkeypox in the world and the United States has seen about 3,500, attributing the higher number to a combination of higher transmission rates and more testing.

There were 231 positive cases in Texas, as of Thursday afternoon, and 41 in the Region 7 area of Texas that includes Brazos County. Of those 231 cases statewide, 228 are male and three are female, according to Sullivan.

Brazos County has requested vaccines but Sullivan did not know a timeline of when those would be available.

He said the virus presents in the form of painful lesions that resemble those seen with chickenpox, saying there are examples available on the CDC website and elsewhere online. Some patients see lesions all over their body, while others may see clusters of them.

“They’re large; they’re often painful — some can be itchy, but they’re painful. It’s not your typical pimple,” he said. “It’s variable in how it shows up, but what’s not variable is the lesions. They look pretty similar. It’s just whether there’s one, there’s two, or there’s literally hundreds of them on the body. They definitely look different than your usual pimple or acne or the things that we’re more used to in our day to day.”

Prior to the lesions developing, Sullivan said, most people will develop flu-like symptoms.

Sullivan said it is still unknown how long the skin-to-skin contact must last for the virus to infect another individual, but said it is more contagious in the earlier stages of infection. A person is contagious, he said, from when they first develop the flu-like symptoms until the lesions heal.

“Really, we’re looking at, really until the lesions have resolved,” he said about the time in which a person is contagious and should limit contact with others. “That’s not going to be days; that’s going to be at least a week, probably more, maybe even up to two.”

The length of time a person is contagious will vary, but a person is typically less contagious once the lesions begin scabbing, he said.

The skin-to-skin contact can be through sex, direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, body fluid, or “respiratory secretions” after extended face-to-face contact, close physical contact or kissing, Sullivan said.

Some other ways monkeypox is transmissible is through infected bedding, clothes, sheets or utensils, and it is likely the infected person handled, wore or slept in those items during that “highly contagious” stage.

Sullivan said monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection due to the other ways the virus can be transmitted, which also includes from a pregnant individual to a baby.

“This infection is transmitted that way — transmitted sexually — but that’s not the only way it’s transmitted,” he said. “We’ve already seen some household contacts — non-sexual household contacts. It is this direct contact of skin-to-skin that we were outlining earlier on in the segment. That’s the difference.”

Mary Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer for the health district, said the department’s STI clinic nurses will be among the first to receive the vaccine due to the high risk associated with their occupational exposure.

Sullivan made a distinction that monkeypox is not a type of virus where it can spread by an infected person wearing a jacket brushing shoulders with another person who is also wearing a jacket, saying the skin-to-skin contact must be “more substantial.”

It is important, Sullivan said, for a person to contact their healthcare provider as soon as they develop symptoms or learn they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox, so they can test for the virus and administer a vaccine as they are available, as well as the antiviral as needed.

He said there are indications that the vaccine, if given early in the infection, can delay or prevent the virus from progressing in some cases, even if administered after the person has come in contact with it.

Sullivan said he did not expect to see monkeypox impact the general population or spread through schools the way COVID-19 did, noting the difference in how it is transmitted.

“With monkeypox, what we see is somebody who has lesions and that direct skin-to-skin contact, and so we would not expect mass transmission through a school,” he said, saying anyone who develops the flu-like symptoms and lesions should not be going to school or work or be in contact with others during the contagious period of the infection.

He did not rule out the possibility of someone being infected with both COVID-19 and monkeypox simultaneously, noting the higher rate of COVID-19 infections in the county this month; however, the two viruses do not attack the same organs. He said monkeypox patients do not see the same respiratory affects as COVID-19, even during the flu-like symptoms, because monkeypox primarily shows up as the skin lesions.

The antiviral, which is FDA approved for smallpox and can be used for monkeypox, is available, Sullivan said, but the “vast majority” of patients do not need it and do not require hospitalization or intubation.

“It’s a tough week or two, of course, and painful lesions, etc., and some isolation while we’re keeping away from those who we love in our community, but we do heal from it,” he said. “The vast majority of individuals do not need any further attention, do not need this antiviral medication that’s available and won’t require further help that way.”