Health District to hold extended hours Oct. 5 for COVID, flu shots

The Brazos County Health District will host “A Shot in the Dark,” an extended hours COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Brazos County Health District, located at 201 N Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Local residents can receive primary, secondary and bivalent booster COVID and flu immunizations at the clinic.

This year’s flu shot is expected to be highly effective at preventing flu and its serious side effects, according to Mary K. Parrish, workforce development coordinator and public information officer at the Brazos County Health District. Parrish noted that flu shots protect people from getting sick, shorten their length of illness and can prevent complications that could lead to hospitalization or death.

Although both COVID and flu are caused by viruses and share symptoms, including fatigue, sore throat, headache, and congestion, Parrish said people with flu typically do not see digestive issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea, with the virus as seen with COVID.

Parrish said Brazos County will probably see a steady rise of flu cases in October and noted the peak of flu season is usually in late January or early February.

Two years ago, Brazos County saw a record low number of flu cases due to the public’s vigilance against illness, Parrish said. She noted that last year’s flu numbers were still lower than normal, but had a steady rise as the season went on. Parrish said Brazos County will probably see an increase in flu numbers this year.

“It’s still too early to predict what will happen with this flu season,” Parrish said. “We are hoping that the public will take precautions such as getting their flu shots, washing their hands, and wearing masks in public, enclosed spaces.”