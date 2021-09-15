Health district pushes vaccination, prevention as COVID cases, deaths increase

The mean age of cases is 30.5 years old, of hospitalizations is 56.8 years old and of deaths is 67 years old.

In Brazos County, Navarrette said, COVID-19 has shown to be more infectious, more severe and more deadly than the flu, pointing to a case fatality rate of 1.1% for COVID-19 and 0.1% for influenza.

He said the health district is using grant funding and a mobile vaccine van to help educate the public and address health inequities in the county that have been amplified during the pandemic, especially among lower socioeconomic communities and people of color.

He recommended the continued use of face masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent COVID-19 and encouraged people to get the vaccine if they are eligible.

The county needs to reach an 80% vaccination rate in order to achieve herd immunity, Navarrette said.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters noted he would like to see the rate of COVID-19 protection, including those who are vaccinated and those like Peters who have had COVID-19 and recovered.

Peters encouraged people to bolster their immune system to help fight the infection, whether they have been vaccinated or not. He credited his immune system with how he was able to recover from the infection.