Health district holds press conference as delta variant spreads, vaccinations stall

Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order Thursday afternoon affirming that local government entities, including school districts, cannot require masks in Texas. Sullivan noted the ban on mask mandates, and said indoor mask use should be recommended as the science supports their effectiveness.

“We know that masks work. We have seen it work — and we know social distancing works. The schools, obviously, will do the very best that they can do with the reality that they face,” Sullivan said.

He added that vaccination rates among county residents aged 12-30 are far below that of older residents; as of Thursday, 90.14% of the county’s 65-and-up population had received at least one vaccine dose.

In Texas and in Brazos County, according to Sullivan, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic residents are disproportionately low. Statewide, Hispanic and Black populations trend younger than the state’s white population, which could be one of several factors for the lower rates.

Sara Mendez from the health district said just more than 32% of the 34 new cases reported Thursday were among the 18-24 age group. Active cases in the county are above 400 for the first time since the spring.