Health district holds press conference as delta variant spreads, vaccinations stall

With the number of active COVID-19 cases rising above 400 for the first time since May and the highly contagious delta variant causing increased hospitalizations, Brazos County health officials used a Thursday press conference to urge vaccinations and other virus precautions.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s health authority, said that though 16 cases of the delta variant have been officially recorded in the county, he estimated that about 80% of the area’s total cases are caused by the delta variant. Sullivan also endorsed the CDC’s recent recommendation that all people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission, Brazos County included, regardless of their vaccination status.
In July, 87% of COVID-19 cases in the county were among people who are unvaccinated. He said there have been 109 “breakthrough” cases in which people who are vaccinated have contracted the virus; most of those cases have been mild, Sullivan said.
“We need to be clear that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths nationwide and here as well are in the unvaccinated population,” he said.
“Our take-home message is we know what works. Masking works. That’s a strong recommendation — and social distancing as able — and obviously vaccines, vaccines, vaccines. We have those tools available to us,” Sullivan said.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order Thursday afternoon affirming that local government entities, including school districts, cannot require masks in Texas. Sullivan noted the ban on mask mandates, and said indoor mask use should be recommended as the science supports their effectiveness.
“We know that masks work. We have seen it work — and we know social distancing works. The schools, obviously, will do the very best that they can do with the reality that they face,” Sullivan said.
He added that vaccination rates among county residents aged 12-30 are far below that of older residents; as of Thursday, 90.14% of the county’s 65-and-up population had received at least one vaccine dose.
In Texas and in Brazos County, according to Sullivan, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic residents are disproportionately low. Statewide, Hispanic and Black populations trend younger than the state’s white population, which could be one of several factors for the lower rates.
Sara Mendez from the health district said just more than 32% of the 34 new cases reported Thursday were among the 18-24 age group. Active cases in the county are above 400 for the first time since the spring.
On Thursday, Texas hospitals reported 5,662 patients hospitalized with the virus. On July 1, hospitals in the state reported a total of 1,590 patients.
Some parts of the U.S. are reporting a surge in vaccinations as cases rise. Officials and media outlets have attributed the increase in vaccine interest to the delta variant and other incentives.
In Louisiana, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the number of weekly new vaccinations has tripled since the start of July. Louisiana officials initiated a lottery last month with cash and scholarship prizes as a mechanism to urge vaccines.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday that President Joe Biden is calling on state and local governments to offer $100 to newly vaccinated residents as an incentive to get the vaccine. “We all benefit if we can get more people vaccinated,” Biden said.
And in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune, vaccine rates have been climbing modestly in the last two weeks.
Asked by The Eagle if the Brazos Valley has seen a surge in vaccinations, Sullivan said “not yet,” but added that the health district is closely looking for evidence that inoculations are increasing. More than 52% of the county’s 12-and-up population has gotten at least one dose.
The health district’s mobile vaccine team will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lincoln Center in College Station.