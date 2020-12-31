Health district agrees with restrictions

In a statement via email on Wednesday, St. Joseph officials said they are “making clinical and operational adjustments to ensure that we are providing the safest and best care possible to all of our patients, including our COVID-19 patients.” They did not provide comment on their thoughts about the new restrictions on elective procedures or the hospital capacity as reported by the state.

St. Joseph’s statement went on to say that they are continuing to monitor capacity, staffing, and PPE “to ensure we are able to adequately able to care for all of our community’s needs during this pandemic.”

“Should a change be necessary for patients with an already scheduled surgery, our organization will contact the patient directly,” the statement reads. “Our focus continues to be on our people and resources, and caring for those with critical health needs. We urge our patients in need of medical care not to delay their care.”

The statement also stressed the need to “remain vigilant” in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.