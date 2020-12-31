Health district agrees with restrictions

The Brazos County Health District said Wednesday that the tightened restrictions recently placed on the community are appropriate considering the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Monday marked the seventh consecutive day of more than 15% of hospitalizations in the region being connected to COVID-19, triggering a state-mandated restriction on business operations and halting elective medical procedures. Bars closed while restaurants and businesses had capacity levels reduced from 75% to 50%.
The tighter restrictions will remain in effect until the COVID-19 hospitalizations are at or below 15% for seven consecutive days. Health District Support Services Manager Sara Mendez said the state order was initially created because once an area reached this outlined level of hospitalizations, there is cause for concern.
Even so, she said that the region has been performing better than others in Texas.
“We locally have done a very good job,” Mendez said. “There’s over 120 counties that already got to this level way before we did. That shows that we have been doing good in our community, to be able to take care of our community.”
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is determined based on the Brazos Valley Trauma Region, which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Grimes and Burleson counties. Mendez said all local hospitals report information to the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council, also called CATRAC, which then sends the information to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which posts the data on a public dashboard.
Mendez said that CATRAC has double checked the numbers with local hospitals to ensure that all data was accurately reported to the state.
On Wednesday, the Brazos Valley Trauma Region sat at 19.42% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of the total hospital capacity.
The hospitalization data is calculated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website, by dividing lab confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital by total hospital capacity. The site states that total hospital capacity is the number of staffed available and occupied beds, which includes pediatric and adult hospital patients, general and ICU beds, inpatient and outpatient beds, emergency department beds and telemetry and psychiatric beds.
Mendez said that local hospitalizations are reported not only from the largest area hospital systems of CHI St. Joseph and Baylor Scott & White, but also CapRock Health and The Physicians Centre hospitals.
Brazos County Health District alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said on Tuesday that he is “very concerned with the current trajectory,” and emphasized the importance of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and continuing hand hygiene. Sullivan pointed to private social gatherings as a main source of the increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney all expressed similar sentiments in Tuesday interviews, essentially saying they did not completely agree with the state’s tightened regulations. All three officials said that through recent discussions they’ve had with the hospitals, they understand hospital capacity could be ramped up if needed, therefore they do not believe the new restrictions are necessary at this time.
In a statement via email on Wednesday, St. Joseph officials said they are “making clinical and operational adjustments to ensure that we are providing the safest and best care possible to all of our patients, including our COVID-19 patients.” They did not provide comment on their thoughts about the new restrictions on elective procedures or the hospital capacity as reported by the state.
St. Joseph’s statement went on to say that they are continuing to monitor capacity, staffing, and PPE “to ensure we are able to adequately able to care for all of our community’s needs during this pandemic.”
“Should a change be necessary for patients with an already scheduled surgery, our organization will contact the patient directly,” the statement reads. “Our focus continues to be on our people and resources, and caring for those with critical health needs. We urge our patients in need of medical care not to delay their care.”
The statement also stressed the need to “remain vigilant” in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“While we have confidence that we have the staff, supplies and PPE to care for our patients and communities, we continue to need our communities’ help in slowing the spread of coronavirus,” the email states. “The same precautions still apply and have proven effective — wear a mask or face covering in public places, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.”