Health department announces more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced over the weekend it will be sending more COVID-19 vaccine doses to hundreds of Texas sites.

Only one site in Brazos County, St. Joseph Health, is set to receive doses; the health center’s Rock Prairie Road location will receive 1,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. St. Joseph was designated a community hub, and in the coming weeks will operate communitywide vaccinations at the Brazos Center in collaboration with the Heart of Texas Red Cross, county officials and volunteers. The St. Joseph website has a page for community residents to sign up for the vaccine.

The Milam County Health Department in Cameron will receive 300 doses, the Estelle unit of the Walker County Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville will receive 200 doses, and Burleson St. Joseph Health in Caldwell will receive 200 doses.

Additionally, a Washington County state-designated hub will receive 2,000 more Moderna doses. Last week, the “SubHUB” site launched and about 2,000 people were vaccinated at the county fairground in Brenham.