Health care workers share their experiences amid pandemic

When family nurse practitioner Kimberly Patton gets home from working at CapRock Health, she immediately puts her scrubs in her washing machine and goes straight to take a shower.

She said it’s an effort to protect her 2-year-old son, her husband and her elderly grandparents from COVID-19.

“I do always have a little bit of worry in my mind,” Patton said. “Even though I’m not sick, I don’t want to potentially get them sick.”

Patton is one of many health care workers across the Brazos Valley who said 2020 has been emotionally and physically taxing as they wade through the ever-changing landscape of the field.

For Patton, who works in CapRock Health’s Urgent Care facilities, the pandemic has meant many 12 hour shifts turn into 14 hours, and some workdays fly by without time to eat. And she said it’s made more difficult, largely due to the constantly changing understanding of COVID-19.

“Stressful would be a good description; frustrating at times,” Patton said. “We’re just having to be extremely flexible in how we do things and in our schedules, in our daily practices and in our daily life as well. It’s just been one big challenge.”