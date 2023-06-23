The southbound flyover ramp from Harvey Mitchell Parkway [F.M. 2818] to Wellborn Road [F.M. 2154] will be closed for an estimated four months, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said traffic lanes on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road will be shifted but will remain open following a possible temporary pause in traffic to implement the changes.

TxDOT recommends that southbound drivers find an alternative route while the traffic is shifted and that the lane changes should be implemented by 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers who use the Harvey Mitchell Parkway ramp are recommended by TxDOT to take George Bush Drive to Wellborn Road as a detour.

The construction is part of a larger $47.6 million project from Raymond Stotzer Parkway to Wellborn Road that aims to improve safety and increase vehicle capacity to reduce congestion along Harvey Mitchell Parkway, according to TxDOT.