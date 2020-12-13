 Skip to main content
Harvey Mitchell Parkway-Wellborn Road flyover to close for repairs
Harvey Mitchell Parkway-Wellborn Road flyover to close for repairs

Flyover repairs

The overpass flyover connecting eastbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway to southbound Wellborn Road in College Station will be closed for construction work starting Monday.

The work is part of a $1.6 million project that includes resurfacing Wellborn Road from University Drive to Southwest Parkway, replacing the rail on Wellborn Road over University Drive and improving the ADA-accessible ramps at the George Bush Drive intersection.

Officials said the closure is estimated to last three days and traffic will be detoured around the work.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for construction workers and equipment. Law enforcement officials will be assisting with traffic control efforts during the work.

