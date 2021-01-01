Harmony Science Academy offers rapid COVID-19 testing for students, teachers

The at-school test benefits students, she said, because they do not have to miss up to three days of school waiting for result.

The rapid test is also helpful for the school, Crow said, because it can quickly identify the case, notify students in close contact and their families and limit further spread.

Parents returned a form granting permission for their child to receive the test on campus, Carlos said, but she still will make a courtesy call if she suspects a student has the virus If it is a positive result, parents are called to pick up the child. Any student with a fever is sent home.

Students who develop symptoms while at home are not permitted to come to campus, Crow said.

“We don’t want students who are already feeling sick to come to campus just for the test,” she said. “This is for students who start to feel ill while they’re already in school.”

Carlos said only one patient is allowed in her office at a time, and everything is wiped down and sanitized between patients.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, every student in the school gets hand sanitizer as they walk into the building and has to pass a temperature scan. Masks are required at all times except during snack or lunch times. All common areas have been adjusted to allow for social distancing, and classrooms have been reconfigured with plastic dividers installed. Students also do not transition between classes; instead, teachers move between rooms.