Harmony Science Academy offering free meals for children Thursday

Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is distributing a weeks’ worth of meals today from 9-11 a.m. for children in the community.
The free meals are available to any children in the community 18 years old or younger, not just Harmony Science Academy students. To receive the meals, the child must be present or the person picking up the meals must present proof of the child’s age, such as a birth certificate.
Meals can be picked up at the school at 2031 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan. Before the Thanksgiving break, the school distributed meals to 270 students.
