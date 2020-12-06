Harley-Davidson Toy Run delivers presents, smiles to Bryan-College Station

Susan Gipson, co-owner of The Ranch Harley-Davidson, said riders came in from throughout the Brazos Valley and also from Houston and Waco. She said community organizations nominate people, and then organizers interview potential recipients of the gifts. The items families receive also include furniture from local stores.

“It’s about family needs,” Gipson said. “It’s about towels, sheets — whatever that family actually needs. Every dollar we raise goes toward the families.” Gipson added that the dealership covers the administrative costs of the ride.

The motorcycle caravan’s second stop was to visit James Martinez and his two children and neighbors. Martinez’s wife, Ericka, died July 26 from COVID-19 complications; at 38, she was the youngest person in Brazos County to die from the virus.

While holding his 2-year-old son, Ezekiel, James Martinez said he was “moved beyond words” by the generosity of the motorcycle riders, who took turns bringing toys, candy and other items to his children and others who were nearby.

“It really touches my heart, all of these people loving on us. I thank God,” Martinez said following a prayer around his family led by some riders. “I really don’t have words for this, and I can’t explain how much this means.”