Harley-Davidson Toy Run delivers presents, smiles to Bryan-College Station

More than 125 motorcyclists brought holiday gifts and cheer to local families, assisted living residents and curious onlookers as part of the 32nd annual Harley-Davidson Toy Run on Saturday morning.
The police-escorted motorcycle caravan included a stop to bring presents to children who lost their mother to COVID-19 complications this summer.
The riders began the annual run at The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Texas 6, with motorcycle staging beginning at about 8 a.m. Before the lengthy procession took off, event director Alex Gipson-Mills said the toy run engaged fewer families in 2020 than in recent years due to the pandemic, but riders and community members alike still expressed a desire for the event to continue.
“All of our fundraisers had to be canceled, but last minute, we said that we can’t not help our community, especially during this time,” Gipson-Mills said. “We pulled it together last minute, and here we are.”
Law enforcement personnel from Bryan and College Station, as well as the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, escorted the caravan through the area beginning just after 9 a.m. Throughout the ride, those on motorcycles waved to nursing home residents at planned stops, as well as to onlookers filming the procession as it weaved through College Station. Many riders dressed to match the holiday season.
Susan Gipson, co-owner of The Ranch Harley-Davidson, said riders came in from throughout the Brazos Valley and also from Houston and Waco. She said community organizations nominate people, and then organizers interview potential recipients of the gifts. The items families receive also include furniture from local stores.
“It’s about family needs,” Gipson said. “It’s about towels, sheets — whatever that family actually needs. Every dollar we raise goes toward the families.” Gipson added that the dealership covers the administrative costs of the ride.
The motorcycle caravan’s second stop was to visit James Martinez and his two children and neighbors. Martinez’s wife, Ericka, died July 26 from COVID-19 complications; at 38, she was the youngest person in Brazos County to die from the virus.
While holding his 2-year-old son, Ezekiel, James Martinez said he was “moved beyond words” by the generosity of the motorcycle riders, who took turns bringing toys, candy and other items to his children and others who were nearby.
“It really touches my heart, all of these people loving on us. I thank God,” Martinez said following a prayer around his family led by some riders. “I really don’t have words for this, and I can’t explain how much this means.”
Darrell Sharp said he’s been riding as part of the Toy Run caravan since 2008. Sharp had a Santa Claus-style bag full of toy footballs, stuffed animals and other items to give away, and he got a special Santa Claus face mask to wear, as well.
“It’s the motorcycles and the riding with the groups, and it’s the giving — taking care of people and giving to kids,” Sharp said of the event. “With all the bad things going on in the world right now with COVID, any time you have an opportunity to give somebody a smile — that’s a good thing.”
