The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Reed Arena on Thursday night during their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $26 and increase to $113 for floor seats. Event parking is $10.

The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 and have since played in 123 countries. The Generals are seeking their first win over their rivals, the Globetrotters, since 1971.