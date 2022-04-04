Harlem Globetrotters thrill fans in return to Aggieland

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their signature tricks, dunks and laughs to Reed Arena at the College Station stop of their Spread Game Tour Monday night.

The game marked the return of the Globetrotters to College Station after their last visit in February 2020. This year’s matchup against the Generals ended with a Globetrotters 95-91 win, but there is a larger mission to the world tour than the games, Brawley “Cheese” Chisolm, a Globetrotter for 11 seasons, said.

Chisolm said the team’s mission this year is “spread game,” focused on spreading information and paying homage to those who paved the way for them.

“You can be a doctor or a lawyer or a reporter or whatever you want to do; as long as you’re just practicing your craft and being the best at it, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to push for this year and for all the years to come.”

Rachel Owens, who was at the game with her daughters and Girl Scouts from Rockdale, said the opportunity to see and meet some of the players before the game is like taking a trip around the world, saying some children in the community may never leave the Brazos Valley.

She was excited to bring her children to see the game, calling it “wholesome” entertainment for the entire family, after she attended a Harlem Globetrotters game several years ago.

Owens’ daughter Maryetta, 12, said she was excited just to see the Harlem Globetrotters play after seeing their guest appearances on TV shows. She also got the chance to meet some of the players during the pre-game “Magic Pass” event.

“It’s really cool. It’s really exactly how I expected it to be because they’re really tall, and they can do a lot of cool tricks,” she said.

She was excited to see Jahmani “Hot Shot” Swanson because, at 4-foot-5, he is the shortest Globetrotter in the team’s history; however, she said, he is still a Globetrotter who plays throughout the game.

When Maryetta Owens first started playing basketball in fourth grade, she said, she did not play much, pointing to her size as a reason, but said she has gotten better and plays more now as a sixth grader.

“I’m not the best obviously, but I’m a lot better than when I started,” she said.

Maryetta’s younger sister Isabella, 6, said she likes basketball because of how much basketballs bounce but did not know just how much fun the event would be.

“It’s really fun,” she said, though she said she imagined it with ice cream.

Ryan Reyes, 7, looked on in awe as Pawel “Dazzle” Kidon, spun a basketball on his finger and transferred it over onto Reyes’ finger for a photo during the Magic Pass event.

“We just decided to do Daddy Sunday today, and bring him out to do something fun with the Globetrotters,” his dad Randy said. “He’s actually missing a baseball game to be here. Just out here to have some fun and enjoy the things that the university brings to us.”

Randy Reyes called it a full-circle moment to bring his son to a Harlem Globetrotters game after attending one while he was a student at Texas A&M.

Jeremy Vela, 14, traveled from Somerville with his family to attend the game and said it was nice to meet the players before the game and see them do their tricks and dunks in person after watching their videos online and on social media.

Chisolm said the “pride and joy” of the Globetrotters for its more than 90 years is fan interaction and collaboration before, during and after the game.

“The fact that we get to be hands on with the fans and these kids and really be a big impact into their lives means a lot to me, myself, and I know my organization,” he said.

During the Magic Pass pre-game event, Chisolm took some of the kids’ questions, from how to make a full-court shot and do their signature tricks to how often they are asked their height and how they get their Globetrotter nicknames.

“I always remember the times I was a kid, and I was trying to break down my answers in ways where I can inspire them to be the best that they can be and just try to give them motivation,” Chisolm, a native of Bronx, New York, said. “I feel like a lot of kids these days, they need a lot of confidence. I think confidence is key to being successful.”

Chisolm said on the court is where he feels at home and called it surreal to travel the world playing basketball. He said his job has taken him to every state in the United States and more than 60 countries.

“To be able to play here tonight is like another day at the office, but at the same time, it’s fun to see these kids’ faces,” he said.

“Nobody knows what we go through or the day in and day out, but it doesn’t matter; the fact that we get to be able to change other people’s lives. We’re in the service business, so helping other people. That’s what the Globetrotters are all about.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.