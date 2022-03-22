Hard work paying off for Anderson-Shiro senior

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.

You may have seen 4-H Livestock Ambassador Lane Hillert at a booth in the meat aisle at H-E-B ready to dispel misinformation about the cattle industry.

Or you may have seen him showing steers during his exceptionally successful show career over the past decade.

Or you may have heard he is a co-chairman for the Special Addition Livestock Show at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. There are several ways the Anderson-Shiro High School senior could be recognized, as he has been heavily involved in agriculture his entire life as a fourth-generation rancher.

“It’s something I grew up doing, I’ve enjoyed doing,” Hillert said. “I enjoy being out with my grandpa; it’s helped me get close to him. Also, it’s cool to raise cattle for my grandpa and be able to make money, and then buy cattle of my own and see them grow up. Then you see the benefits from all your hard work. It’s a good way to make some money.”

It hasn’t always been easy, but ranching has taught Hillert that nothing worth doing comes easy.

“It can be early mornings and long days, and it can be frustrating — from a cow being scared and tearing down a fence to a tractor breaking down that you have to work on all day, but it’s definitely worth it in the end,” he said. “I wouldn’t change it. Also, it’s definitely a family effort that brings everyone together.”

It’s the firsthand knowledge that Hillert has gained as a rancher that fuels his passion for agriculture and allows him to help educate the younger generation at livestock show booths as a livestock ambassador.

“We explain what they’re eating and where it comes from,” he said. “Some people see that the cattle have been given antibiotics, but they are given to them to prevent them getting sick — they’re not in food that they’re eating. ... When telling them where it comes from, I know firsthand how well ranchers treat their animals and that they’re not just jam-packed in a field — that they’re out in the open grazing.”

Hillert’s success in raising cattle is evident in his placements. He has earned grand champion steer, champion steer showman multiple times and rookie of the year in commercial steer exhibitor at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. He also placed first in light weight Brangus, reserve breed champion, and fourth in middle weight Red Cross steer in the San Antonio Livestock Show, and received first place light weight Angus steer in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He also took third in exotic steer at the State Fair of Texas, along with many more placings during his show career.

Hillert will attend Texas A&M this fall to major in animal science, after which he plans to go into either veterinary school or medical school, but agriculture will always be a part of his life, he said.

Bill Cowley, Hillert’s football and golf coach at Anderson-Shiro, said Hillert’s work ethic, care for both animals and people, and straightforward nature will combine to make him excel in the medical field.

“Kids in 4-H have to balance a lot of work, and there’s something to be said about everything he’s accomplished while balancing it so well, along with the family side of ranching,” Cowley said. “He’s a hard worker that is willing to do what he needs to do to be better. He’s pretty special. He does a lot.”

While Hillert’s accomplishments include being a state qualifier for the 4-H record book Texas; placing sixth in the 4-H state roundup livestock skillathon; coming in fourth in the state 4-H roundup beef quiz bowl; having the 4-H Bronze and Silver Star award; and holding numerous offices like president of 4-H Club Wixon Valley, what Hillert cares a lot about is things such as being a founding member of the Brazos County Junior Board. He also helped start up the Special Addition Livestock Show, which allows for special needs children to show at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show — happening Saturday.

“I’ve had so much fun showing animals, I wanted everyone to have the opportunity to do that,” Hillert said. “We had a lot of fun. You could see how much they enjoyed it — showing small animals like goats and lambs.”

Hillert also has volunteered in several community service organizations like Impact BCS, Pizza Ranch, 4-H state office landscape renovation and Bridge Ministries. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and plays varsity football and golf.

What keeps Hillert motivated to be involved in agricultural pursuits is that the industry should never be taken for granted, he said.

“It’s just about the hard work and dedication agriculture takes and not letting that be taken lightly,” Hillert said. “And how important ranchers and farmers are because it may not necessarily be the most lucrative job, but without farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have anything to eat. They feed the world. You get into the cattle business because you love it, not necessarily for money, but it’s definitely very important for our future.”