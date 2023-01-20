H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store

H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday.

The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.

“[H-E-B would] bring another choice of being able to shop for groceries,” Miller said.

Miller noted. H-E-B has yet to file site plans with the city of Navasota for the land, although Miller said he anticipates the city will receive site plans at any time. Miller said indications were that dirt probably would not begin moving at the site until at least early 2024.

“It’s not immediate construction or anything,” Miller said.

Currently, Navasota has two main grocery stores. Brookshire Brothers is the largest grocer in town and Arlan’s Market is a smaller neighborhood store, Miller noted.

Building an H-E-B in Navasota would bring another grocery store choice for not only Navasota, but also the surrounding area of about 20 miles in each direction, Miller said. The closest H-E-B to Navasota is the store at Tower Point in College Station, which is just over 15 miles from downtown Navasota.

“In fact, a lot of our residents shop there now,” Miller said of the Tower Point H-E-B. “The thing about it would be it would just allow, especially the ones that are shopping there now to not have to make that drive and be more convenient.”

Navasota is the largest city in Grimes County and is just south of the Brazos County line across the Navasota River. According to the United States Census Bureau, Navasota had a population estimate of 8,068 on July 1, 2021.

Having an H-E-B in Navasota would also bring good jobs to the city, Miller said. He also noted that there were some recruitment efforts in bringing H-E-B to Navasota.

“We’re just looking forward to all of the things that are kind of coming our way,” Miller said. “Things have a bright outlook right now.”

H-E-B did not respond to questions from The Eagle before publication.