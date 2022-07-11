Gringos to open July 19 in College Station

Gringo’s Tex-Mex will open its College Station location on July 19 at 4 p.m., according to Visit College Station.
The restaurant is located at 4300 Texas 6, on the frontage road in Tower Point, just north of Walk-On’s.
Gringo’s officials announced a College Station location would be built in March 2019. Restaurant officials submitted a site plan in March 2021.
This is the 15th Gringo’s location, but the restaurant’s store number will be 12, and was saved in honor of Texas A&M’s 12th Man, according to the restaurant's website. The other Gringo's locations are in the greater Houston area. Gringo’s officials said in 2021 that the restaurant will be able to seat 289 people.
Gringo’s is hiring for all positions. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.gringostexmex.com/gringos-locations/gringos-college-station.