Grimes County man charged with murder in Kent Moore Cabinets shooting

Bryan police have identified the man accused of a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead and five injured.

Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County, was taken into custody in Grimes County by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to police, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets, which is located at 350 Stone City Drive, at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Six people were taken to area hospitals. Four patients were listed in critical condition and one person had non life-threatening injuries. A sixth person was transported after having a medical episode, police said. One person was found dead at the scene.

Bollin is charged with murder and is being held at the Brazos County Jail on $1 million bond. More charges are possible, Bryan police said.