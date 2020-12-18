 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grimes County deputy, suspect exchange gunfire during pursuit
0 comments

Grimes County deputy, suspect exchange gunfire during pursuit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Grimes County sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

James Edward Byrne

James Edward Byrne

Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Todd Mission, but the driver failed to stop, leading the deputy on a pursuit that ended in Waller County.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, identified as James Edward Byrne, shot at the deputy multiple times during the pursuit, and the deputy returned fire. No one was injured.

Byrne eventually was taken into custody after a short foot chase, officials said. He has been charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Additional charges are possible, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert