Grimes County deputy, suspect exchange gunfire during pursuit

A Grimes County sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Todd Mission, but the driver failed to stop, leading the deputy on a pursuit that ended in Waller County.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, identified as James Edward Byrne, shot at the deputy multiple times during the pursuit, and the deputy returned fire. No one was injured.

Byrne eventually was taken into custody after a short foot chase, officials said. He has been charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Additional charges are possible, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.