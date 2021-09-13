Grimes County deputy returns home to continue recovery from accident

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Mike Ryan was escorted to his home in Navasota on Monday by law enforcement officers representing the sheriff's office and the Navasota Police Department, as well as the Grimes County True Blue Foundation.

Ryan was injured Aug. 26 along with Deputy Daniel Caswell after crashing during a vehicle pursuit near Anderson. Caswell, who continues to recover from the accident, greeted Ryan at his home, officials said. It was the first time the deputies had seen each other since the accident.