Grimes County collision leaves two dead

At least two people were killed Friday afternoon following a collision in Grimes County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Erik Burse, first responders were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision along Texas 105 near the intersection of F.M. 362 at around 12:15 p.m.
Burse said two people were killed. Their identities have not been released.
The Texas Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Texas 105 between F.M. 362 and F.M. 1774 was closed and traffic was being detoured. The road had been reopened around 4 p.m.
The DPS continues to investigate.
