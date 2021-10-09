Grimes County boy found alive about 5 miles from his family home

A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive on Saturday.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Christopher Ramirez was found about five miles from his parents' Plantersville home.

Sowell said the boy was in good health, was reunited with his mother and was being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"The bottom line of the story is simply this: he's found, he's safe, he's with his mother, he's alive," Sowell said, describing the boy as a happy 3-year-old.

The sheriff said a resident in the area of the 7700 block of F.M. 1486 had called officials after hearing something outside.