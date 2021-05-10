Graduating A&M student develops vitals-monitoring device for pets

Stephanie Young was working as a veterinary technician as a high school student in her hometown of Levelland, hoping to become a vet herself one day, when she noticed a dog was unusually still following a standard procedure.
“At that moment, the whole clinic just flew into a frenzy” in an effort to revive the dog, Young said.
The dog died, Young said, “and I will never forget sitting with the veterinarian and the owner in the clinic room saying, ‘I’m so sorry, there’s nothing we could’ve done.’ And I didn’t want that to happen to another pet.”
Four years later, Young, who is set to graduate from Texas A&M on Saturday, has developed a solution — a wireless device for pets that measures heart activity and body temperature.
Initially, Young said, she thought the vet clinic she worked at couldn’t afford to have a vitals reader, but more research showed monitors of that sort didn’t exist for pets. She created her first device that clipped to an animal’s paw while still in high school.
“The veterinary clinic space is about 10 to 20 years behind the human clinic space, so that year I had a science fair project and I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to try and build something myself that can do all of these things,’” Young said.
Young said she dropped the idea once she came to A&M, thinking she wasn’t cut out to be an entrepreneur. But Young’s community at A&M pushed her to pursue innovating her invention and she eventually met Brianna Armstrong, a veterinary student at A&M who became the co-founder of the device, known as SKYPaws.
Young said Armstrong, who is now a veterinarian in Round Rock, was the one who recommended the shift from a paw clip to a disc device that goes around the waist.
“To imagine trying to get a dog or a cat to allow you to have a clip on their toe is nearly impossible, so really the only time that would be feasible is when they are asleep or in an anesthetic event or sedation, so it wasn’t going to hit the scope of patients we needed it to in order to be really a device that was going to change the landscape of monitoring for veterinary medicine,” Armstrong said. “I knew we were going to need something a little bit more versatile. Not only that, but our large animal patients don’t really have toes, they have hooves. So, if we were ever going to break into the large animal market, then we were really going to have to come up with something that was going to be applicable to any species, shape or size. The current version of the SKYPaws device really does that for us.”
Initially, SKYPaws will be sold to veterinarians, Young said, to build brand trust and receive feedback, but she hopes a version for pet owners will eventually be developed. Young said a version for pet owners resonated with her after the device helped save Young’s own dog — a miniature pinscher named Atasi — last summer after she overexerted herself playing in the backyard, which caused her temperature to rise to 109 degrees.
“I rushed Atasi [to the vet] as soon as I could, and she was in the ICU for a couple of days, but the veterinarian on staff told me that if I hadn’t acted as soon as I did and used the SKYPaws device to find out what was going on with Atasi and cool her down in an effective manner, she wouldn’t have survived,” Young said. “Knowing without that tool I wouldn’t have been able to save my own pet, it’s just even more prominent to me that this needs to go out to pet parents as well.”
Armstrong said SKYPaws is about to start testing at Texas A&M within the next six months, where they will get feedback from the veterinary field. She said they will specifically start with dogs to get data.
“Any device or product that is trying to hit the market, the testing phases are crucial because we’re fighting all the kinks, making sure things are working and flushing out fully and flawlessly as much as we can,” Armstrong said. “Also, if we need to adjust things as far as how the device is shaped and stuff like that, the real test is going to be when we get it on the patients and we’re comparing it to the different standards.”
Young said she will work on developing the business full-time after graduating from A&M on Saturday. She will move into an office at the Innovation Center at Lake Walk in Bryan while also working part-time at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Bryan.
Young said that if all goes as planned, SKYPaws will have some form of a launch by the fourth quarter of this year. Armstrong said her hope for SKYPaws is that it inspires veterinarians and women to go forward with their ideas and that the device will save animals’ lives while making things easier for veterinarians to do so.
“I can see SKYPaws not only staying as a vitals-monitoring device,” Young said, “but creating a whole ecosystem that can further the relationship between pet and pet parents and the relationship between client and veterinarian.”