Texas Supreme Court justice to speak at annual Reagan Dinner

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will speak at the Grimes County Republican Party’s 16th annual Reagan Dinner on May 22.

The dinner will be at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota.

Guzman was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Texas Supreme Court in 2009, becoming the first Latina to sit on the state’s highest court. She was elected to a full term in 2010, becoming the first Hispanic woman elected to a statewide office in Texas.

Reservations for the dinner will be accepted until 6 p.m. May 17. For information about reservations or table sponsorships, contact Karen Hale at 936-894-2249 or 713-851-8304 or by email at kjhale@embarqmail.com.