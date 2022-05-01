Runoff candidates participate in League of Women Voters forum

The League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley, in its first month of existence, hosted a candidate forum at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus Sunday, ahead of the May 24 runoff election.

Candidates for Brazos County commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Texas House District 12, Brazos County justice of the peace and Brazos County district clerk participated in the forum, moderated by WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Nine of the 10 candidates were present. District clerk candidate and incumbent Gabriel Garcia was absent, and opponent Margaret Meece was present.

Jessica Williams, a sophomore at A&M and a member of the university’s Student Government Municipal Affairs Committee, helped coordinate the forum and was pleased to see every chair in the small meeting room filled.

“A lot of these races get overlooked,” she said. “Not many people are aware of what a county commissioner does, what a JP does, and so bringing that to the community in a space that’s still accessible to students is really exciting to me.”

Sara Ptomey, president of the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley, said she cares about people’s ability to vote and to have an informed vote, but not how they vote. The organization is a nonpartisan group, she said, and she emphasized the organization is not just for women.

Williams said she wants to help other people in the university and broader communities get informed and understand how the local and state races affect them.

“Government works better for all of us when we’re all more involved,” she said.

One of the topics covered by Brazos County Precinct 2 Republican candidates Russ Ford, incumbent, and challenger Chuck Konderla was infrastructure, including county roads, the Regional Mobility Authority and the future Interstate 14 corridor.

Both agreed on the importance of continuing the work to pave the remaining unpaved roads in the county and preparing for the impact of I-14 in Brazos County.

Ford said the Regional Mobility Authority is the county’s opportunity to affect where I-14 is placed, and both called it the county’s seat at the table.

Ford said he supports the RMA and I-14 project, but believes the funding should come from a user fee rather than the proposed $10 fee on vehicle registrations, which is part of a bill that will appear on the November 2022 ballot.

Konderla said he also wants to explore other funding options, including bonds and utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.

“I’m worried about the idea that we would simply pass a $10 fee on every vehicle as the only funding source,” Konderla said. “I don’t think that’s fair, but we’ve got to have a seat at this table. The future of our county is at stake, and I-14 is coming.”

When asked what needs to happen in the county in 2022 to prepare for 30 years from now, Ford said the county must make decisions based on its position now as an urban county.

“We’re 233,000 people,” he said. “That’s probably going to double in the next 30 years, and with that, the I-14 corridor is going to bring a completely different clientele; a completely different number of people to our community. We’re the largest community in the country that’s not served by an interstate highway.”

Konderla said the county must work with the cities and the Texas A&M University System to prepare for I-14 while still holding true to the county’s values.

Each candidate was given the opportunity to ask their opponent a question. Konderla said he was committed to supporting Ford if Ford wins the seat, as there is not a Democratic opponent, and asked Ford if he could commit to do the same. Ford said he would.

Other topics discussed were how the county can use American Rescue Plan funds, the increase in property taxes and the cost of living in Brazos County.

Brazos County Precinct 4 Democratic candidates Wanda J. Watson and Prentiss Madison were asked similar questions, including what they would like to see the county do with the American Rescue Plan funding.

Watson, the former chair of the Brazos County Democratic Party, said she did not have specific projects in mind to bring before the court, but said she hopes the county will be creative in finding uses that will benefit the county and Precinct 4 in particular, noting the disparity in income and housing.

“The need in Precinct 4 is so great on so many levels, and so any funding that can come out of that, anything that I can bring before the court that will be a benefit to the community, I will do that.”

Madison, current Bryan City Council member, said he wants to see some of the funding go toward improving broadband internet access to Precinct 4 residents.

“With the area of Precinct 4 growing at the rate that it is, and especially with the RELLIS campus and the expansion that’s going on out there, we’re going to see a lot of issues that we may need to fix,” he said.

With discussions taking place to create a medical examiner’s office in Brazos County, the candidates talked about the new office and funding for a mental health care facility, with both saying the medical examiner’s office is not an if, but a when.

Madison said the medical examiner’s office will be a collaboration of Brazos County, surrounding counties, cities and the Texas A&M University System, and said the same stakeholders need to be part of the discussions for a mental health facility.

Watson said she also recognizes the medical examiner’s office would be a collaborative effort, saying the Texas A&M College of Medicine already has some infrastructure in place. She said she hopes a medical examiner’s office will include all seven counties in the Brazos Valley.

She said the “need is great” for a mental health care facility in the county.

The Precinct 4 candidates also discussed the county’s funding of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, the RMA $10 fee and taxes.

The winner of the Democratic runoff will face unopposed Republican candidate Timothy Delasandro in November.

State Representative District 12 candidates Kyle Kacal, incumbent, and Ben Bius also tackled the question of American Rescue Plan funding with both saying they would like to see it go toward infrastructure.

“Let’s talk about roads,” Kacal said. “College Station and House District 12 with the growth coming in on 45 into Walker County, 290 into Washington County and the new Aggie Highway coming into Grimes and ultimately into College Station — we’ve got a lot of people coming, and it is very difficult to get through. So those funds need to be focused on what I think is the epicenter of growth in Texas, and that is right here in the middle of the triangle and all of House District 12.”

Bius said infrastructure is “vitally important.”

“I’ve often said that if you drew a triangle from Huntsville to College Station, down to the coast and back, never in the history of the world has there been a greater assemblage of people who know more about space, medicine, geology, oil and gas,” he said. “We are in the most dynamic region in the United States of America, and there are a lot of people who want to come here, and we do need to plan ahead.”

The two also weighed in on border security with both placing it as their first job if elected.

“The state of Texas needs to have the authority of self-defense,” Bius said. “Currently, the Biden administration is prohibiting us; they’re threatening our law enforcement people if we stopped the illegal border crossing. I believe the first thing we need to do is give the authority through legislation to create a deportable offense for Texas, and Texas needs the right to protect itself.”

Kacal said the current system of border security is depleting local Department of Public Safety troopers because they are at the border providing a “safety net” for Texas’ “back door.”

“The people of South Texas need to protected; the people interior of the state of Texas need to be protected,” he said. “We are sending our men and women down there to secure the border. … We’ve got to implement more technology with these dollars that we keep allocating to protect until the federal government realizes we have a problem on the border.”

The two also discussed taxes, changes to the Texas Constitution, public education and school choice.

Democratic candidates for justice of the peace, Precinct 4, Darrell Booker and incumbent Celina Vasquez discussed how they will ensure they are trained and have the necessary resources. Both said it comes down to continuing education and staying up to date with changes to the law.

Both were asked how they will ensure anyone who comes to any of the four justices of the peace have the same experience.

Vasquez said it is about collaborating. She said during the pandemic, she helped author a standing order adopted by all four justices of the peace to issue personal PR bonds to people with low-level, nonviolent offenses on the promise they would appear in court.

Booker said it comes down to communication, calling it the “most vital” thing between the four justices of the peace.

DeLucia noted many people only have interaction with the judicial system through justice court, and asked each candidate to discuss how they will make sure citizens are heard and given a day in court, confident the law would be followed.

Vasquez said everyone is treated with dignity and respect. She said she cannot interpret during court, but as a bilingual judge, she was able to offer all-Spanish hearings, saving the county money.

Booker said for a person to be treated fairly, the justice of the peace must know the law. He said it is the responsibility of the justice of the peace to protect the rights of everyone who enters the court and make sure everyone is treated fairly and with transparency.

The winner of the runoff between Vasquez and Booker will face Republican candidate Justin Lopez in November.

Brazos County district clerk candidate Margaret Meece answered DeLucia’s questions when, after a brief recess, her opponent, Gabriel Garcia, did not arrive.

Meece answered questions about the efficiencies she would like to see implemented in the office, in the jury roll system and what steps she would like to see taken in the office to respond to population growth.

She said the work increases as the population grows, and the district clerk’s office must become more efficient and stay current on training and technology because nothing gets to the courts or out of the courts unless it comes through the office.

As an attorney and former judge, Meece said, she has been affected by inefficiencies.

“We file something in with the district clerk’s office, and it may or may not get to the court as quickly as it ought to, and we’re talking about a digital system,” she said. “… That’s one of my first priorities is to make sure that when documents get filed in with the district clerk’s office, they go to the court that they need to go to immediately.”

With the jury roll, she said, she wants to see the roll updated when jury notices are returned.

The primary runoff election is set for May 24 with early voting scheduled for May 16-20.

