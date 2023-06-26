Pamela Robertson has been named the new Veteran Service Officer, or VSO, for Brazos County and officially began her new role on Wednesday.

The VSO position is selected by the Brazos County Commissioners Court and is responsible for helping veterans in the community receive benefits, file appeals and connect them to other services they might need. Since the Commissioners Court’s 3-2 vote on May 16 to remove former VSO Alfred “Pat” Patterson, the veterans' service office had been temporarily closed until a new VSO was hired.

Before taking on her current role, Robertson said she had been serving veterans for over a decade.

“I did a lot of volunteer work in Harris County for about 10 to 15 years,” Robertson said. “Then when I moved up here I joined the American Legion and they actually put me through some of the formal training. So I definitely would not be here without them.”

Beyond her time as a volunteer VSO for American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, Robertson said her former career in health care management has given her an upper hand when it comes to assisting veterans in navigating the health care system.

“I’m able to go to the hospitals, go to their rooms … if they need outside care such as skilled nursing, assisted living [or] hospice, I can reach out and get those benefits they need,” Robertson said.

Being a veteran of the U.S. Army herself and serving in the 4228 Aviation Brigade gives Robertson a better understanding of the veteran community, she said.

“Military people tend to have a camaraderie together,” Robertson said. “I know I have big shoes to fill, according to all the veterans that have come in and welcomed me.”

Robertson also said she hopes that her experience as a female veteran will help her in assisting women veterans who sometimes face more obstacles in receiving benefits.

“It’s difficult sometimes because they don’t have all the benefits that males have,” Robertson said. “I’m very familiar with the VA clinic here in town, so I’m hoping to work with them … I’m trying to get around to all the organizations and introduce myself, so we’re all working together.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters was one of the officials in charge of hiring a new VSO and said he is glad the office can begin assisting veterans with obtaining services again.

“The VSO in Brazos County serves a lot of veterans,” Peters said. “A number [of whom] that may have graduated from A&M then they serve in the military, maybe went into the private sector, and then they want to come back to the mothership and move back here. So we’ve got a lot of veterans here, and that VSO position is critical.”

What made Robertson stand out to Peters and the rest of the court was her time as a volunteer with the American Legion, he said.

“She has successfully gained benefits,” Peters said. “She reached out to the [Veterans Affairs office] and has actually gone into appeals and successfully won the appeals for benefits. She has also worked for St. Joe’s and was in the administration with some rural hospitals and she got the highest accolades from her former employers.”

When it comes to winning over the trust of the local veterans, Peters said Robertson will be able to impress them.

“I think the job that she can, and already has proven, she can do, I think she’ll carry that forward in this position,” Peters said. “I think she’ll do a great job and that’s really what the veterans want. They want to come in and have someone listen to them and then help them work their way through the bureaucracy.”

Tom Marty, Vice Commander of the American Legion for Texas, also was involved in the hiring process and said that Robertson is highly qualified for the job.

“A qualified VSO is a fabulous tool that [veterans] can reach out to … and get an understanding of what benefits are out there for them, what they can do to get those benefits that they so sorely need,” Marty said. “I think Ms. Robertson is going to do a fabulous job of making that happen.”

The over monthlong closure of the Veteran Service Office caused some confusion for veterans trying to obtain benefits, but Marty said he is glad a new officer will be able to start assisting veterans again.

“I’ve spoken to several veterans over that period of time to where they had issues that either got put on hold because of the vacancy or didn’t move forward,” Marty said. “We had statewide VSO that we directed them to so they could at least maintain and try and keep up with what was going on with their claim.”

While Robertson said she knows it will be challenging to gain the trust of the local veterans who had been used to working with Patterson, she said she is excited to be able to dedicate more time to helping them.

“I’ve always had to work a job due to financial reasons, so I couldn’t volunteer as much as I’d like,” Robertson said. “I’m looking forward to being able to be more available to the veterans.”