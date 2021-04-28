Public will be allowed to attend College Station City Council meetings in person again

Community members will soon be able to attend College Station City Council meetings in person for the first time in about a year.
The meetings transitioned to a completely virtual format at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in later months the council began meeting in person while city staff and the public joined virtually. Last week, the council unanimously voted to let people attend meetings in person beginning with the next meeting on May 13. A virtual option will still be available for people who want to watch or speak at the meeting from home.
Council chambers will have limited seating so people can physically distance from each other. City Manager Bryan Woods said there will be room for about 20 to 25 community members in chambers, plus another 15 in the overflow area directly outside of chambers. People who are signed up to speak will have a spot reserved for them in the meeting, but other seats are first-come, first-serve.
Woods said he is happy to see the return of in-person meetings. The shift is something he said council has been interested in and became more comfortable with as vaccination rates went up.
“I hope people continue to get vaccinated, because that’s really what’s going to help us get back to full normalcy,” Woods said, “but from a standpoint of operating as a local government and public interaction — we want as much of it as we can get. The in-person aspect of it — especially if that brings more people who feel like they can safely interact with us in the council, that’s better. Any way that we can get more people engaged is better.”
Extra sanitation measures will be in place before and after the meetings, multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available, and all attendees will be asked to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while in City Hall except when speaking during their allotted time. As the next meeting approaches, Woods said the council members will decide if they will wear face coverings.
“I hope people continue to get vaccinated, because that’s really what’s going to help us get back to full normalcy,” Woods said, “but from a standpoint of operating as a local government and public interaction -- we want as much of it as we can get. The in-person aspect of it -- especially if that brings more people who feel like they can safely interact with us in the council, that’s better. Any way that we can get more people engaged is better.”
Woods said that even after the pandemic the city will likely continue to use virtual engagement options to help reach more people, noting that public engagement in meetings has been higher throughout the pandemic when online options were added.
When meetings first return to an in-person setting for the public, city staff members will still be interacting virtually to give presentations and answer questions from the council. Woods said that they will eventually be in person, too, but there is not an exact timeline for their return.
Several Bryan City Council meetings have gone back to being held in person since around the end of last year, and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said he expects that to continue. He added in a Tuesday phone interview that seats in the council chambers will remain spaced out for physical distancing, and he said that if the chambers fill up the meeting can still be heard on speakers in the lobby of City Hall of Bryan.
“I think it’s high time for us to get back to life, and we can do so safely, so we’re doing that,” Nelson said, citing improvements in COVID-19 case numbers and an increase in the number of people who are vaccinated.
People who want to speak at a Bryan council meeting must attend the meeting in person, Communications & Marketing Director Kristen Waggener said. Written comments that will be shared with council members are welcome at any time on any topic including items on the agenda, but Waggener said they will not be read at council meetings.
The Brazos County Commissioners Court has had in-person meetings with some virtual elements since the start of the pandemic.
Go to cstx.gov/cstv19 to watch the College Station council meeting and learn more about the new guidelines for in-person meetings.