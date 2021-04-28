Public will be allowed to attend College Station City Council meetings in person again

Community members will soon be able to attend College Station City Council meetings in person for the first time in about a year.

The meetings transitioned to a completely virtual format at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in later months the council began meeting in person while city staff and the public joined virtually. Last week, the council unanimously voted to let people attend meetings in person beginning with the next meeting on May 13. A virtual option will still be available for people who want to watch or speak at the meeting from home.

Council chambers will have limited seating so people can physically distance from each other. City Manager Bryan Woods said there will be room for about 20 to 25 community members in chambers, plus another 15 in the overflow area directly outside of chambers. People who are signed up to speak will have a spot reserved for them in the meeting, but other seats are first-come, first-serve.

Woods said he is happy to see the return of in-person meetings. The shift is something he said council has been interested in and became more comfortable with as vaccination rates went up.