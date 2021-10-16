Paper ballots to debut as early voting begins Monday

Hancock said she feels the electronic voting system the county has been using is secure, but acknowledges some people feel better when they are able to hold their ballot and see their votes on a piece of paper.

“That’s one thing that we want to ensure is that our voters have confidence in what we do,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter what we do if our voters don’t have confidence in it. So if that’s what it takes is for our voters to have that piece of paper that they can look at it and know, then that’s what we want to do.”

Hancock said the system has a triple redundancy with the paper ballot, the electronic media in the scanner that will be counted on election night and then votes that are retained in the scanner itself.

When they are scanned, the paper ballots fall into a rolling zipper case housed inside a locked ballot box that is secured and turned in at the same time as the scanner’s electronic media that is tallied on election night, she said.

“We know at all times where those paper ballots and the electronic media have been,” Hancock said.