Nichols announces candidacy for College Station mayor

College Station City Council member John Nichols announced Tuesday he is running for mayor of College Station, and if elected plans to bring his current council experience into the new position.

“I have always had a vision for the city that I would like to be part of implementing,” he said Wednesday. “I am experienced, I have done a lot of the things that mayors need to do. I have a fairly high level of comfort with my ability to represent the citizens and represent the city.”

Nichols is a member of the Brazos County Health Department, BVSMA Agency Board of Directors, B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization, Transportation Committee and the Sister Cities Committee among others. He has previously been chair of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Council and the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission.

If elected, Nichols said he is hoping to broaden economic development across the whole city to benefit residents.

“I think the city is on a pretty good path; strengthening and continuing to pursue our economic development agenda to bring technology-oriented companies and businesses, and to help grow the ones we already have here so there are more value added job opportunities in the community for graduates of [Texas] A&M and others who would like to move here,” he said.

Nichols, who is retired, received his bachelor’s and PhD from Cornell University. He was first elected to the Place 5 position in 2012.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney is term limited from the position.

Filing starts July 23 and will end Aug. 22. The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections.