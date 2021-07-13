Military, industry leaders gather at Texas A&M to discuss future of defense

Carlisle said his hope is that attendees, while in College Station, are able to hear and understand the problems facing the country’s military, build relationships and networks, and know who to call in the future.

Robert “Sno” Soderholm, representing Lockheed Martin, said he is looking forward to hearing from the military representatives during the classified sessions.

“It’s a good engagements time,” he said. “Those active duty folks are the customers who we’re trying to make the products for and trying to bridge that gap in between what their requirements are and what are the capabilities and challenges.”

Gen. Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, said the symposium represents the three groups needed to determine the process of establishing a Joint All-Domain Command and Control for the country.

“It’s a journey that the Department of Defense is now on in trying to help define the milestones along that journey, and where the limits are and where you can go and what you can try and what’s possible,” he said. “And this is a group that can actually do that because it represents all the major and minor defense players in the country.”