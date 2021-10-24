Maloney says 'habla español' comments were misconstrued

College Station City Council Place 6 incumbent Dennis Maloney has stated on his website and social media page that his remarks during Monday’s Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce candidate forum were misconstrued.

During the forum, the Place 6 candidates, including Maloney’s opponents David Levine and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland, were asked if College Station is the best city it can be at its current tax rate.

“Oh you betcha,” Maloney answered, fielding the question first. “You know, of cities our size, comparable cities our size in the state of Texas, we ranked 17th as the lowest tax rate. The ones that do better than us, you wouldn’t want to live there unless of course, habla español only. I think we do so much with the little bit we have.”

“I regret that my comment was misconstrued and hurtful to members of our community, especially our Spanish-speaking community of which I am a part of,” he stated on his campaign Facebook page. “I was trying to convey the message that was relayed to me by some of our Hispanic relatives currently living in the Valley in South Texas. It is a shame that my own words have been weaponized by my opponents’ supporters. That is all that I can say regarding this subject.”